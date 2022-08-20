Empty platforms at Wandsworth Common Station in south London, Saturday Aug. 12, 2022. Rail services are set to be severely disrupted as members of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) and the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union strike in a continuing row over pay, jobs and conditions.
London busses are parked at Ealing Broadway as some bus routes are on strike in London, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. A strike by London Underground workers brought the British capital's transit network to a grinding halt on Friday, a day after a nationwide walkout by railway staff. Another rail strike is scheduled for Saturday as the U.K. endures a summer of action by workers demanding pay increases to offset soaring food and energy price hikes.
A traveller checks a train board at Ealing Broadway in London, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. A strike by London Underground workers brought the British capital's transit network to a grinding halt on Friday, a day after a nationwide walkout by railway staff. Another rail strike is scheduled for Saturday as the U.K. endures a summer of action by workers demanding pay increases to offset soaring food and energy price hikes.
People queue for a bus on Praed Street, Paddington, London, Friday Aug. 19, 2022. Tube, rail and bus services are set to be severely disrupted in the capital as members of Unite and the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union strike in a continuing row over pay, jobs and conditions.
Kirsty O'Connor - foreign subscriber, PA
Frank Augstein - staff, AP
Kirsty O'Connor - foreign subscriber, PA
Frank Augstein - staff, AP
Kirsty O'Connor - foreign subscriber, PA
People queue for a bus on Praed Street, Paddington, London, Friday Aug. 19, 2022. Tube, rail and bus services are set to be severely disrupted in the capital as members of Unite and the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union strike in a continuing row over pay, jobs and conditions.
Peter Clifton - foreign subscriber, PA
LONDON (AP) — Almost 2,000 workers at the U.K.'s biggest container port will launch an eight-day strike Sunday over a pay dispute, the latest industrial action to hit a growing number of sectors of the U.K. economy.
