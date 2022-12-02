Public trust in the Supreme Court has dropped sharply, a Gallup poll found this fall. It’s hardly surprising, given an array of recent factors involving the justices, their opinions and supporters.
They include the political power plays that helped transform the court’s ideological makeup from balanced to conservative, a controversial decision reversing a historic ruling, an embarrassing leak, the misleading testimony of two justices and the political activity of a justice’s wife.
As a result, for the first time in 50 years, more Americans disapprove of the high court than approve of it.
Some court critics cite earlier decisions removing limits on political spending and weakening the Voting Rights Act.
But its problems really started with Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell’s 2016 power play after longtime conservative Justice Antonin Scalia’s death in the final year of the Obama administration.
Invoking their Senate majority, McConnell and GOP Judiciary Committee members vowed to withhold action on any nominee by the retiring Democratic president.
Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland, a well-regarded moderate appeals judge, but McConnell refused to consider him. Garland would have given Democratic appointees their first court majority in 45 years.
Conservative concerns over that prospect helped Donald Trump score his unexpected victory against Hillary Clinton. Many religious conservatives cool to Trump voted for him to keep the vacant seat in conservative hands.
Gorsuch nominated
Once inaugurated, he nominated conservative Appeals Judge Neil Gorsuch for the vacancy. Initially, Democrats seemed likely to block him, since 60 Senate votes were needed for confirmation. The GOP only had 52.
But Republicans, citing the November 2013 decision by Senate Democrats ending the 60-vote requirement for federal appeals and district judges, extended that to the Supreme Court, ensuring they could confirm Gorsuch without any Democrats. He was confirmed 54-45, as three Democrats joined 51 Republicans.
That maintained the court’s 5-4 conservative majority, but it depended on Justice Anthony Kennedy, a GOP nominee who sometimes voted with the liberals.
In 2018, the White House persuaded Kennedy to retire and nominated Appeals Judge Brett Kavanaugh, his onetime clerk. He was confirmed after highly contentious hearings.
The decisive change occurred when liberal stalwart Ruth Bader Ginsburg died in September 2020, two months before the presidential election.
Contending his 2016 precedent didn’t apply because Trump was seeking reelection, McConnell speeded consideration of conservative Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett over Democratic protests. She was confirmed 52-48, with all Republican votes, days before Joe Biden defeated Trump and Republicans lost their Senate majority.
Her impact was evident in last June’s ruling overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortions, a decision that polls show most Americans oppose.
