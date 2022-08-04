DECATUR — Funeral for Carolyn Sue Stoler, 83, of Decatur, will be Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Benny Sivley officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Stoler died August 3, 2022 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was born February 17,1939 in Piqua, Ohio to James and Laura Ball Munk. She was a member of Decatur Baptist Church. Loved playing the organ, cooking, crocheting, knitting, and arts and crafts. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and had many friends, and loved by all. She had a servant’s heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Jack Stoler; sons, James Stoler (Debbie), Daniel Stoler; daughter, Lori Stoler; six grandchildren, Weston, Bethany, Chase, Logan, Amanda, and Blake; and two great-grandsons, Kade and Oliver.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made Decatur Baptist Mission Fund.
