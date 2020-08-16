FLORENCE
Cecile Annette Faulkner, 79, of Florence, passed away August 13, 2020 at her residence after an extended illness.
Visitation will be Monday, August 17, 2020, from 10 - 11 a.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held in Greenview Memorial Chapel at 11 a.m. with Bro. Greg Pace officiating, burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mrs. Faulkner was preceded in death by her mother, Laverne Gautney; and father, Cecil Gautney.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Faulkner, Sr., Florence, AL; sons, Kenneth Faulkner, Jr. (Judy), Loxley, AL and James Thomas Faulkner, Florence, AL; daughter, Barbara Dawn Ward (Kevin), Muscle Shoals, AL; sisters, Janet Burbank, Florence, AL, and Joan Bohannon, Florence, AL; grandchildren, Kenneth Faulkner, III, Kansas City, MO, William Faulkner, Florence, AL, Whitney Heathcoat, Lexington, AL, Ryan Faulkner, Madison, AL, Seth Faulkner, Killen, AL, Zackary Ward, Muscle Shoals, AL, Donnie Phillips, Trinity, AL, Ronnie Phillips, Trinity, AL, and Amanda Chabaud, Trinity, AL; and 13 great grandchildren.
Active Pallbearers will be Ken Faulkner, Thomas Faulkner, Zackary Ward, Jackie Ward, Kevin Ward and Donnie Phillips. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ronnie Phillips and William Faulkner.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
