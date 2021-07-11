Former Fox, NBC star
Megyn Kelly lines up
SiriusXM talk show
NEW YORK — Former Fox News and NBC personality Megyn Kelly will host a weekday live talk show on SiriusXM this fall, building upon a successful podcast.
“The Megyn Kelly Show” will broadcast for two hours at noon and feature Kelly’s viewpoints on the day’s top stories, as well as listeners’ calls and interviews, the satellite media company said last week.
The show will premiere Sept. 7 and the deal she struck means her radio show will become available to her podcast listeners after premiering on SiriusXM.
“My team and I have been grateful to see our show, in less than a year, become one of the most successful podcasts in America — proving that there is a thirst for open, honest and more meaningful conversations about current events,” Kelly said in a statement.
Kelly was a star at Fox and helped moderate five presidential debates, then became anchor of the third hour of “Today.” But her time at NBC was short-lived; Kelly was removed in 2018 after defending blackface Halloween costumes.
Marisa Monte
releases first solo
album in 10 years
NEW YORK — It took Marisa Monte 10 years to release a solo album, but the four-time Grammy winner never abandoned music.
Far from being away, the Brazilian singer-songwriter remained extra busy over the last decade with projects including Tribalistas — her group with Arnaldo Antunes and Carlinhos Brown — as well as producing for other artists and touring, until the pandemic hit.
Last week she released “Portas,” a 16-songs effort that follows 2011’s “O Que Você Quer Saber De Verdade” and includes the single “Calma,” which she co-wrote with Chico Brown. It opens with the song that gives the album its name and closes with the uplifting “Pra Melhorar” featuring Seu Jorge and his teenage daughter, Flor de Maria.
“Portas” — which means doors in Portuguese — seems like an appropriate title for the times.
“In the beginning of 2020, I was ready to start to record this new album and then everything happened, the doors closed, we were locked at home,” Monte told The Associated Press in a recent interview from Rio de Janeiro.
— The Associated Press
