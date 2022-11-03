DECATUR — Charlotte Ann Tays, 84, of Decatur passed away November 1, 2022 at NHC in Moulton.
Mrs. Tays will have a visitation on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. then a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery.
Charlotte Tays was born in Lawrence County, Alabama on August 16, 1938 to Walter B. Craig and Pauline A. Sterling Craig. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Wayne Tays, and one brother, Johnnie Burch Craig.
She is survived by one sister, Patricia Craig Jett; three daughters, Debbie McCay (Joel), Sandy Johnson (Jeff), and Robin Byrd (Kevin); six grandchildren, Michael McCay, Seth McCay (Shelby), Tanner O’Quinn (Aleah), Victoria Johnson (Evan Newman), Casey Byrd (Kerra), Cassie Stone (Jacob) and six great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.