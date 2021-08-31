SHEFFIELD — Police remain on the scene of a shooting around 10:30 a.m. outside Blake Apartments with the victim being a 3-year-old boy.
The child, according to police on the scene, was shot in the leg and was taken by personal vehicle to Helen Keller Hospital.
Authorities are not releasing the victim's name at this time, nor the individual responsible.
