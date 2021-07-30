ST. FLORIAN — New Remnant Worship Center Pastor Marcus Motton knows a thing or two about waiting on God's timing.
After all, he's followed that timing in ministry since 2013, when his church began meeting in a north Florence home with about a dozen people.
Since that time, as membership has grown, the church has occupied other buildings, including 1107 Florence Blvd., where the church has met the past five years.
"The Rock Church building, located on Lauderdale 47 in St. Florian came available about six months ago when the congregation merged with Chapel church last year.
After much prayer and deliberation, Motton, his wife Kim and church staff moved forward with the lease-to-purchase of the building.
"We're going from a building that seats about 75 to one that seats upwards of 400," Marcus Motton said. "When God began to give me a vision, I sensed the need for community, an opportunity to tear down walls of racial division and I believe this is it. There aren't a lot of African Americans in that community but this church is one that welcomes every one, every race, every creed, and we won't be limited by color.
We want representation of all races and for everyone, no matter what race, to feel welcome."
New Remnant Worship Center is an independent, non-denominational church. The first service in the new location is Sunday, at 10:15 a.m., with a special celebration service Sunday evening at 6 p.m.
The evening event is dubbed 'It Had to Be God' and the public is invited to enjoy the evening's comedy, music, drama and dance as the church dedicates its new building.
The church's regular schedule will include Sunday and Wednesday services and small groups for men, women and youth meeting quarterly. Children will meet weekly on campus.
Motton said his desire for the church with ample space to grow, is to be reflective of heaven and, "that's not all one color."
"We have a great opportunity to be reflective of all society and that's my number one goal," Motton said.
"We want unity, and the church to be a hospital for souls, for the spiritually sick. We're a welcome center for all. Our motto is, 'come as you are, but don't stay as you are.’ ”
