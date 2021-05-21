As the COVID-19 numbers continue to go down and the number of those being vaccinated rises, churches in the Shoals are starting to open back up.
For example, earlier in the week First Florence Assembly held a two-night revival, with Tommy Bates, pastor of a church in Kentucky coming in to speak.
"We thought this would be a good time for us to see how people are feeling about coming together again," Pastor Greg Woodall said.
It's not just First Assembly that has scheduled some special events. Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Florence will have a Homecoming and Decoration Day in June, and several churches are planning picnics and ice cream socials, and even vacation Bible school.
"We're slowly getting back to normal," said Dr. Michael South, an elder at Highland Park Church of Christ in Muscle Shoals. "We've opened Bible classes. You have to consider everyone's feelings. Everybody is in a different place."
The past year has been exhausting for everyone, clergy included.
Dale Cohen, senior pastor at Florence First United Methodist Church in Florence said many of his colleagues suffered from "decision fatigue" during the past year, which he said happened because they were forced to make decisions over and over again.
"As a leader, every day you were having to make the same decisions but with new information," he said. "We were trying to do what was best for our congregations."
Pastors say the isolation and loneliness associated with it during the pandemic was another battle churches faced.
"Not being able to be together is huge," Cohen said. "Faith is best developed in the community of faith. I'm concerned for the folks who are going to think it's been good enough for me to worship at home and not interact with people."
Other pastors agree.
"I think many churches are going to lose people because they have gotten out of the habit of going to church," Woodall said. "A lot of people are going to elect to stay home and let church come to them."
All agree that the hardest thing churches face was when a member died. Because of COVID protocols, church members were not able to respond to each other as they had in the past.
"Churches come together to support families," Cohen said. "We had more graveside services with family only. We couldn't get together to celebrate life."
That's why Highland Park is planning to recognize all of those who have passed away in the past year once they come back together into one service.
"People have hurt in different ways and have had to grieve alone," South said. "We need to recognize the hurt and loss of the past year."
However, some good things did happen because of the pandemic.
First has been the use of the internet to reach people at home, which they say they are going to continue even as people come back to the church to attend services. It will allow those who are not able to get out to church to continue to worship.
The second is an increased awareness of hygiene.
"You don't think about how many times things have been touched," South said, saying that the church will go to a single serve for communion so that fewer hands touch each item. "We never thought about potlucks, multiple hands, multiple homes. COVID made us more aware of something that can affect people."
Though people may not return to church as quickly as churches hope they will, most pastors believe that individually their congregations' faith is stronger for what they have gone through. And they look forward to whatever the new normal turns out to be.
"The disruption we've experienced over the past year is going to be a part of the new normal," Cohen said." We don't know what the next disruption is going to be, but the world we live in is more volatile and uncertain than ever before. We need to help people develop resilience for the next disruption because it's the new way of life."
Woodall agreed.
"It's just going to be a little different," he said. "Hopefully people get back to a normal state or even better. Change is our friend. If it weren't for change we wouldn't have air travel or we'd be cooking outside."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.