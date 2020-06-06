MONTGOMERY — Alabama cities and counties can apply for reimbursement of expenses related to the COVID-19 health crisis.
For the state’s larger municipalities and counties, millions of dollars are available.
The federal CARES Act approved in March sent about $1.8 billion in relief money to the state to be spent on response to the virus. Last month, Gov. Kay Ivey and lawmakers settled on a formula for dividing that money among various entities and interests, including $250 million to local governments.
The state Finance Department worked with the Alabama League of Municipalities and the Association of County Commissions of Alabama to come up with a formula for distributing that $250 million so that $125 million is available for cities and $125 million for counties. For municipalities, the formula includes a minimum of $25,000 to every city and town and then additional dollars based on population.
“As a result of COVID-19, Alabama’s municipalities are experiencing revenue losses on several fronts,” Alabama League of Municipalities interim Executive Director Greg Cochran told Alabama Daily News.
“…Municipalities are the foundation of our state’s economy and these funds, while just a start, will ensure that they can provide the essential resources and services to foster safe, vibrant spaces for businesses to thrive and citizens to live, work and play.”
Reinbusement amounts for Shoals counties and cities include:
• Colbert County - $1,668,514
• Lauderdale County - 2, 604,011
• Anderson - 36,030.48
• Cherokee - $60,349.65
• Florence - $1,766,599.90
• Killen - $76,938.80
• Leighton - $72,248.67
• Lexington - $65,256.91
• Littleville - $72,943.50
• Muscle Shoals - $627,507.41
• Rogersville - $76,113.68
• St. Florian - $42,631.40
• Sheffield - $415,235.80
• Tuscumbia - $390,961.64
• Waterloo - $33,468.28
For counties, the formula includes a base of $300,000 and then additional money based on population.
Sonny Brasfield, executive director of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama, said that compared to many other states, Alabama’s formula for distributing funds to local governments “puts us in the head of the class as far as allocating money to cities and counties.”
Brasfield said it is important to note this is not grant money simply given to local governments.
“These are not checks,” Brasfield said. “The dollar amount is representative of eligible reimbursements.”
Eligible uses of the money must meet three conditions: the expenditures were incurred because of the COVID-19 pandemic; they were not budgeted prior to March 27; they were incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30.
The money can’t be used to fill tax revenue shortfalls caused by COVID-19.
Letters outlining the reimbursement process were sent last week to local governments from the Alabama Department of Finance.
