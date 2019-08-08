HATTON — Clifford Wayne “Buddy” Smith, 66, died August 6, 2019. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Union Hill Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Sarah Terry Smith.
