Michael Smith, Colbert County Emergency Management Agency Director, said there will be about 375 weather radios available to be given away for free starting at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in Tuscumbia. [FILE/DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]

 Dan Busey/TimesDaily

TUSCUMBIA — The Colbert County Emergency Management Agency will give away weather radios at 4 p.m. Thursday. 

The free giveaway will be held at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. The radios are first-come, first-served.

Colbert EMA Director Michael David Smith said about 375 radios will be distributed.

lisa.singleton-rickman@TimesDaily.com or 256-740-5735. Twitter@TD _LSRickman.

