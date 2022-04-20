TUSCUMBIA — The Colbert County Emergency Management Agency will give away weather radios at 4 p.m. Thursday.
The free giveaway will be held at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. The radios are first-come, first-served.
Colbert EMA Director Michael David Smith said about 375 radios will be distributed.
