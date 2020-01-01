TUSCUMBIA — The Colbert County District Attorney's Office has initiated confiscation and civil forfeiture procedures against an optometrist arrested in connection with a Wayne County marijuana growing operation.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Angela Hulsey said the process is a civil lawsuit that is separate from the criminal charges Dr. Stuart Marc Greenberg faces in Alabama and Tennessee.
Greenberg was arrested earlier this month after turning himself in to the Colbert County Sheriff's Department.
He faces charges of drug trafficking and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was released on bond, but transferred to Tennessee to face additional charges.
In Wayne County, Tennessee, Greenberg faces charges of unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance, manufacturing of marijuana concentrate, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wayne County officials said he was released Dec. 23 on a $355,000 bond.
Hulsey said one forfeiture case was filed in connection with Greenberg's home at 102 St. Andrews Court in Muscle Shoals, while a second case was filed in connection with "currency and other items" inside his home.
"We have alleged the property there was used to store, handle or facilitate the distribution of controlled substances," Hulsey said.
Law enforcement authorities found marijuana, cocaine, cash and guns during a search of Greenberg's residence.
She said it's the state's position the cash and other items were also used to facilitate the unlawful distribution of controlled substances.
District Attorney Bryce Graham said employing civil forfeiture is often used in drug cases.
"We've seized houses, we've seized vehicles a lot," he said. "We've seized money."
The cases will be heard in circuit court and the outcome decided by a judge.
Hulsey said there is a stipulation that allows Greenberg to reside in the home while the cases move through the court system. He was ordered not to dispose of any items "affixed to the property," or to do anything to "diminish the value" of the property," she said.
She said the suit only applies to the "real property" and the currency.
"It's not uncommon at all in drug cases," Hulsey said of the court action. "It happens on a regular basis."
Alisa Lynn Balentine, 36, 500 Broadway St., Sheffield, was arrested in connection with the growing operation and transferred to Tennessee.
She also faces charges of unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance, manufacturing of marijuana concentrate, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wayne County officials said she was released Dec. 27 after posting a $60,000 bond.
She was not charged in Alabama.
