Auburn at Georgia

Texas A&M at Alabama

North Alabama at Liberty

Missouri at Tennessee

Ole Miss at Kentucky

Texas-San Antonio at UAB

Baylor at West Virginia

Memphis at SMU

Texas Tech at Kansas State

Navy at Air Force

Last week's record

Season record

--

GREGG DEWALT

Auburn

Alabama

Liberty

Tennessee

Ole Miss

UAB

West Virginia

Memphis

Kansas State

Navy

8-2

8-2

--

DAVID ELWELL

Auburn

Alabama

Liberty

Tennessee

Kentucky

UAB

West Virginia

Memphis

Texas Tech

Air Force

8-2

8-2

--

STACY LONG

Georgia

Alabama

Liberty

Tennessee

Kentucky

UAB

West Virginia

Memphis

Kansas State

Navy

8-2

8-2

--

JORDAN CAMPBELL

Auburn

Alabama

Liberty

Tennessee

Ole Miss

UAB

Baylor

SMU

Kansas State

Navy

7-3

7-3

--

MICHAEL HEBERT

Georgia

Alabama

Liberty

Tennessee

Kentucky

UAB

Baylor

SMU

Kansas State

Air Force

7-3

7-3

--

CRAIG THOMAS

Auburn

Alabama

Liberty

Tennessee

Kentucky

UAB

Baylor

Memphis

Kansas State

Air Force

7-3

7-3

--

CALEB SUGGS

Auburn

Alabama

Liberty

Tennessee

Ole Miss

UTSA

Baylor

SMU

Texas Tech

Navy

6-4

6-4

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.