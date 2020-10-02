Auburn at Georgia
Texas A&M at Alabama
North Alabama at Liberty
Missouri at Tennessee
Ole Miss at Kentucky
Texas-San Antonio at UAB
Baylor at West Virginia
Memphis at SMU
Texas Tech at Kansas State
Navy at Air Force
Last week's record
Season record
--
GREGG DEWALT
Auburn
Alabama
Liberty
Tennessee
Ole Miss
UAB
West Virginia
Memphis
Kansas State
Navy
8-2
8-2
--
DAVID ELWELL
Auburn
Alabama
Liberty
Tennessee
Kentucky
UAB
West Virginia
Memphis
Texas Tech
Air Force
8-2
8-2
--
STACY LONG
Georgia
Alabama
Liberty
Tennessee
Kentucky
UAB
West Virginia
Memphis
Kansas State
Navy
8-2
8-2
--
JORDAN CAMPBELL
Auburn
Alabama
Liberty
Tennessee
Ole Miss
UAB
Baylor
SMU
Kansas State
Navy
7-3
7-3
--
MICHAEL HEBERT
Georgia
Alabama
Liberty
Tennessee
Kentucky
UAB
Baylor
SMU
Kansas State
Air Force
7-3
7-3
--
CRAIG THOMAS
Auburn
Alabama
Liberty
Tennessee
Kentucky
UAB
Baylor
Memphis
Kansas State
Air Force
7-3
7-3
--
CALEB SUGGS
Auburn
Alabama
Liberty
Tennessee
Ole Miss
UTSA
Baylor
SMU
Texas Tech
Navy
6-4
6-4
