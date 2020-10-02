American Athletic Conference
East
;Conference;;All Games
;W;L;PF;PA;W;L;PF;PA
UCF;1;0;51;28;2;0;100;49
Cincinnati;0;0;0;0;2;0;79;30
South Florida;0;0;0;0;1;1;27;58
East Carolina;0;1;28;51;0;1;28;51
Temple;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
West
;Conference;;All Games
;W;L;PF;PA;W;L;PF;PA
Navy;1;0;27;24;1;1;30;79
Memphis;0;0;0;0;1;0;37;24
SMU;0;0;0;0;3;0;146;66
Tulane;0;1;24;27;2;1;117;75
Houston;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Tulsa;0;0;0;0;0;1;7;16
___
Atlantic Coast Conference
;Conference;;All Games
;W;L;PF;PA;W;L;PF;PA
Boston College;1;0;26;6;2;0;50;27
Clemson;1;0;37;13;2;0;86;13
Miami;2;0;99;44;3;0;130;58
North Carolina;1;0;31;6;1;0;31;6
Notre Dame;1;0;27;13;2;0;79;13
Pittsburgh;2;0;44;30;3;0;99;30
Virginia;1;0;38;20;1;0;38;20
Virginia Tech;1;0;45;24;1;0;45;24
N.C. State;1;1;69;87;1;1;69;87
Georgia Tech;1;1;36;50;1;2;57;99
Syracuse;1;2;53;72;1;2;53;72
Louisville;0;2;54;70;1;2;89;91
Duke;0;3;39;91;0;3;39;91
Florida St.;0;2;23;68;0;2;23;68
Wake Forest;0;2;55;82;0;2;55;82
___
Big 12 Conference
;Conference;;All Games
;W;L;PF;PA;W;L;PF;PA
Baylor;1;0;47;14;1;0;47;14
Oklahoma St.;1;0;27;13;2;0;43;20
Texas;1;0;63;56;2;0;122;59
Iowa St.;1;0;37;34;1;1;51;65
Kansas St.;1;0;38;35;1;1;69;70
Oklahoma;0;1;35;38;1;1;83;38
Texas Tech;0;1;56;63;1;1;91;96
West Virginia;0;1;13;27;1;1;69;37
Kansas;0;1;14;47;0;2;37;85
TCU;0;1;34;37;0;1;34;37
___
Conference USA
East
;Conference;;All Games
;W;L;PF;PA;W;L;PF;PA
Marshall;0;0;0;0;2;0;76;7
Charlotte;0;0;0;0;0;1;20;35
FAU;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
FIU;0;0;0;0;0;1;34;36
Middle Tennessee;0;1;35;37;0;3;49;126
Old Dominion;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
W. Kentucky;0;0;0;0;0;2;45;65
West
;Conference;;All Games
;W;L;PF;PA;W;L;PF;PA
Louisiana Tech;1;0;31;30;2;0;97;68
UTSA;1;0;37;35;3;0;112;93
UTEP;0;0;0;0;3;1;75;92
UAB;0;0;0;0;2;1;101;76
North Texas;0;0;0;0;1;1;92;96
Rice;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Southern Miss.;0;1;30;31;0;3;75;129
___
Southeastern Conference
East
;Conference;;All Games
;W;L;PF;PA;W;L;PF;PA
Florida;1;0;51;35;1;0;51;35
Georgia;1;0;37;10;1;0;37;10
Tennessee;1;0;31;27;1;0;31;27
Kentucky;0;1;13;29;0;1;13;29
Missouri;0;1;19;38;0;1;19;38
South Carolina;0;1;27;31;0;1;27;31
Vanderbilt;0;1;12;17;0;1;12;17
West
;Conference;;All Games
;W;L;PF;PA;W;L;PF;PA
Alabama;1;0;38;19;1;0;38;19
Auburn;1;0;29;13;1;0;29;13
Mississippi St.;1;0;44;34;1;0;44;34
Texas A&M;1;0;17;12;1;0;17;12
Arkansas;0;1;10;37;0;1;10;37
LSU;0;1;34;44;0;1;34;44
Mississippi;0;1;35;51;0;1;35;51
___
Sun Belt Conference
East
;Conference;;All Games
;W;L;PF;PA;W;L;PF;PA
Coastal Carolina;0;0;0;0;2;0;81;44
Appalachian St.;0;0;0;0;2;1;94;58
Georgia Southern;0;1;18;20;1;1;45;46
Troy;0;0;0;0;1;1;54;62
Georgia St.;0;1;31;34;0;1;31;34
West
;Conference;;All Games
;W;L;PF;PA;W;L;PF;PA
Louisiana-Lafayette;2;0;54;49;3;0;85;63
Texas State;1;0;38;17;1;3;131;123
Arkansas St.;0;0;0;0;1;1;59;68
South Alabama;0;0;0;0;1;2;66;90
Louisiana-Monroe;0;1;17;38;0;3;30;106
___
Major independents
;W;L;PF;PA
BYU;2;0;103;10
Liberty;2;0;66;58
Army;2;1;89;31
New Mexico St.;0;0;0;0
UConn;0;0;0;0
UMass;0;0;0;0
