Faith Church offers Thanksgiving meals
Faith Church is wrapping up its annual “Faith Loves” week today by handing out prepackaged Thanksgiving meals to families in need.
“Faith Loves” is a week-long campaign the church hosts each fall by passing on random acts of kindness throughout the Shoals communities.
The event ends this Sunday with members of the church passing out free boxes with all the ingredients for a complete Thanksgiving meal.
Pickup will begin at 1 p.m. at the Florence, Muscle Shoals and Lawrenceburg campuses. Meals will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.
York Bluff Community Church service and potluck
York Bluff Baptist Church, 301 Atlanta Ave. in Sheffield, is hosting its sister churches at 4 p.m. today for a community Thanksgiving worship service.
Worship will be held in the sanctuary and a meal in the family life center will follow. All are welcome to attend.
Information is available on the York Bluff Baptist Church Facebook page.
Community Thanksgiving service
An annual Community Thanksgiving Service by the Shoals Ministerial Alliance brings together congregations across denominations.
This service returns at 6 p.m. today at First Presbyterian Church, located at 224 E Mobile St. in Florence.
Church leaders from throughout the community will come together to lead different parts of worship and scripture reading. Everyone is encouraged to attend.
The Arc of the Shoals Thanksgiving lunch
The Arc of the Shoals is hosting its annual Thanksgiving Lunch at Cross Point Church of Christ, 1350 Cox Creek Parkway in Florence.
The meal begins at 11 a.m. on Monday. Guests must RSVP and prepay for their lunch.
Information is available on The Arc of the Shoals Facebook page.
Thanksgiving Gospel Sing
Thanksgiving Gospel Sing will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 25 at the Florence Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, featuring The Inspirations, The Kingsmen, Gold City and Karen Peck and New River. Tickets are a $15 donation per person requested at the door; a love offering will be received.
Doors open at 6 p.m.; all seats general admission. www.billbaileyconcerts.com
