[pull quote] “Financially it has hit us all pretty hard because half the people means half the pay. But we’ll keep doing what we have to do to be safe and to put people at ease.”
Tina Rutherford, stylist
MUSCLE SHOALS — If there was a business heavily targeted for temporary closure early on during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, it was hair salons.
Salons across the nation were closed, and Alabama’s mandate wasn’t lifted for six weeks.
Salon owners locally reopened slowly, and carefully.
The rules, they say, had changed.
Their client base changed, too.
Veteran stylist Tina Rutherford said some of the longtime clients at Simply Hair were afraid to come back, thus opting for home trims and boxed hair color treatments.
“When we got back into the salon despite all our efforts of wearing masks and face shields and cleaning constantly, some just didn’t come back,” she said. “I understand that because everyone deals with this pandemic their own way.”
As for the operation of the shop since it reopened late last spring, a new normal was established: no one waiting inside the shop for their appointment instead texting the stylist upon arrival, equipment spread out around the salon and extra cleaning between clients.
The result has been stylists seeing about half the clients they normally would in a day.
“Financially it has hit us all pretty hard because half the people means half the pay, she said. “But we’ll keep doing what we have to do to be safe and to put people at ease.”
The shop’s owner, Teresa Veal, said all things considered, the shop has weathered the pandemic as well as possible, staying as busy as scheduling will allow.
“All the stylists were accommodating, coming in on Saturdays if need be and just generally putting people at ease,’ Veal said. “We paid close attention to COVID protocol and I don’t think it hit us as hard as it did a lot of businesses.”
She said early on she allowed some stylists’ weekly rent to be spread out while their customer load was down.
Although appointments remain few because of spacing in between clients, Veal said they’ve, in large part, returned because “women just don’t want to give up nice hair.”
