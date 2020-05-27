WASHINGTON — My nominee for the most misleading and hazardous sentence in American politics: Donald Trump is a populist.
Yes, he loves to sound like a populist. He draws angry lines of division between a nasty, mask-wearing, church-hating, science-worshiping elite and the good, plain folks who support him. But this man who spends a lot of time in a golf cart at his resorts for the ultra-rich is about as populist as the people paying his membership dues.
It has been widely and correctly observed that Trump is doing all he can to distract attention from his mishandling of the COVID-19 crisis. But much of what he’s up to is consistent with a longer-term effort to mask the truth about his presidency: His policies resolutely favor the wealthy and the connected over the working class whose banner he claims to carry. He wants the media and the public to talk about anything except the main story line.
He would have us argue incessantly about mask-wearing and pay no attention to reports such as Pro Publica’s revelation last month that, even as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration “has been inundated with COVID-19-related complaints, the agency has issued a series of guidelines that roll back safety standards and virtually eliminate non-health care workers from government protection.”
“Opening up the economy” sounds good. But in Trump’s hands, it means: “Go back to work, and don’t expect anyone in our administration to worry about your health — or your life.”
He would much rather have us fighting about whether houses of worship should be open than focusing on the rise of hunger and his party’s resolute refusal to expand the food stamp program to alleviate suffering.
Slow-walk further action
Trump and his supporters love to demonize — falsely, it should be said — scientists and other “experts” for their alleged indifference to unemployment even as he and his party slow-walk further action to save jobs. Congress should be rushing aid to states and localities to prevent mass layoffs of teachers, first responders and other civil servants. But Trump and the GOP Senate act as if there is all the time in the world.
And he surely doesn’t want Congress or the Inspectors General he keeps firing to look into cronyism or failures in the business rescue programs. Nor does he want states to make it easier for people to vote in the middle of a pandemic. So he issues wildly indecent (and debunked) smears against MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and threatens social media companies that call out his lies.
Let’s call it Brand X populism. It sometimes looks and sounds like the real thing. But, like Brand X in the old television commercials, it is a defective product, as dangerous to our collective well-being as hydroxychloroquine is to victims of COVID-19.
Trump needs to be called out for both forms of hucksterism. And those who would advance policies that are genuinely beneficial to workers, the middle class, the excluded and the marginalized also need to stop playing Trump’s game.
