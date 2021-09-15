DECATUR — Memorial service for Darby Danielle Dietz Dockery Humphrey, 37, will be Friday at 11:30 a.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation from 10 to 11:30 a.m. prior to service. She is survived by her husband, Bobby Humphrey. Guestbook available at http://www.sheltonfuneralhome.net
