DECATUR — David M. McGregor, 79, of Decatur passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, at his home. Born on July 28, 1941, to the late Andrew and Nina Muston McGregor. Mr. McGregor was retired from 3M with more than 30 years of service and served in the Alabama National Guard.
Survivors include one son, Greg (Lori) McGregor, Courtland; one daughter, Angie (Rickie) Harrison, Town Creek; grandchildren, Barclay McGregor, Courtland, Russel (Amber) McGregor, Moulton, Austin (Desiree) Harrison, Emilee (Wyatt) Harrison Gann, all of Town Creek; great-grandchildren, Bradlee Rose McGregor, Blair Gann and Landree Harrison; one sister, Annie Kate (Roy) Gower, Leighton; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Lewis McGregor.
Private service will be held at Courtland City Cemetery with Brother Scotty Letson officiating and Elliott-Brown Service Funeral Home directing.
We would like to thank kindred Hospice for taking care of our dad.
