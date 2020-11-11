Funerals today
Ray Credille Jr., 2 p.m., Belmont City Cemetery
Dorothy Earnest, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel
Dock Flannagin, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home
Ruth Lee, 2 p.m., Hamilton Funeral Chapel
Bobby Stutts, 11 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Geneva Thompson, 12 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Chapel, Russellville
Bobby Willis, 1 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, Russellville
--
Notices
Jason Lee Cook
HAMILTON
Jason Lee Cook, 44, died November 9, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday from 1 until service time beginning at 2 p.m. at Hamilton Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery.
Sherry Ann Smith Grissom
TUSCUMBIA
Sherry Ann Smith Grissom, 64, died November 10, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday beginning at 5 p.m. at Tuscumbia Church of Christ. Funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. at the church with burial in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, is assisting the family.
Martha Mae Hagan
LAWRENCEBURG, TENN.
Martha Mae Hagan, 61, died November 9, 2020. Visitation will be tonight from 5 to 8 at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. She was employed with Walmart.
Faye Heathcock Jones
KILLEN
Faye Heathcock Jones, 85, died November 8, 2020. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral will follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Killen Baptist Church Cemetery.
Edward Bays Kirby
MUSCLE SHOALS
Edward Bays Kirby, 71, died November 5, 2020. Visitation will be Tuesday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A memorial service will follow in the chapel. Ed loved the Lord and his family.
Ruth Maudine Lee
HAMILTON
Ruth Maudine Lee, 90, died November 9, 2020. Visitation will be today from 12 until service time beginning at 2 p.m. at Hamilton Funeral Home. Burial will be in Poplar Log Cemetery.
JT Pharr Jr.
HACKLEBURG
JT Pharr Jr., 79, died November 9, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday from 1 until service time beginning at 2 p.m. at Hackleburg First Baptist Church with burial in Cedar Tree Cemetery.
Sharon Smith
MUSCLE SHOALS
Sharon Smith, 58, died November 10, 2020. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia will announce arrangements.
Thomas Wade White
LAWRENCEBURG, TENN.
Thomas Wade White, 62, died November 9, 2020. Drive-by visitation will be today from 4 to 7 p.m. at Mars Hill Baptist Church. Graveside service is Thursday at 12 p.m. at Mars Hill Cemetery with Neal Funeral Home directing. He was a retired sergeant with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
--
Obituaries
Willie B. Allen
FLORENCE
Willie Bruce Allen’s family surrounded him, sang to him, and wept as he gently eased away from us and met his Savior face to face.
It was Saturday night, November 7. He was 86 years old.
He was known by many loving variations of dearest “Daddy” to his children, “Grandpa” and “Granddad” by his grandchildren, “Brother” to his beloved siblings, “Brother Willie” to his loving church family, and “Willie Bruce” and “Bruce” by extended family and friends.
But the most precious to him was his adored wife, Geneva, who called him “Pumpkin” and “Love” throughout their 64-year marriage.
Born to John Avery and Ruth Williams Allen on March 7, 1934, he grew up in Lauderdale County, learning to be a farmer and how to care for his family as he worked alongside his dad, who sharecropped in the county. Daddy told us how tough those days were, what a struggle it was many times to have enough food for a large family. He always made sure not to just stop the story with the struggle, but to complete the story by emphasizing how God blessed them throughout those years and how there was an abundance of family love and laughter.
When he and Geneva married and started their family, they built that foundation in their children: Give your life to God first, and everything else will be fine. Honor God in times of trial and while in valleys of sorrow, and we’ll make it through. Honor God in times that are good and plentiful and help others. Our lives are blessed by our parents and we, in turn, introduced our children to God.
So as we go through our times of tears - the sorrow is painful and sharp - we also have the assurance that Daddy is in the presence of God. That’s what he prayed for - that when his earthly time was over, he would stand before God and hear, “Well done, my good and faithful servant.” We rejoice with him in that eternal reward.
He was retired from Reynolds Metals Company and was a member of Highland Baptist Church in Florence. He was a self-taught carpenter, plumber and electrician, and amazed his children as we watched him walk roof rafters with surefooted ease. And though those hard times he experienced as a child cut short his education, in his 50s he and Geneva earned their GED diploma. He built the house he and Geneva currently live in, as well as the homes of two of his children, and repaired and renovated houses for other family and at church.
Please remember us in prayer as we adjust: his wife, Geneva; his children, Veronica Allen, Bruce Allen (LaVonda), Vida Belue (Charles), Sherhonda Allen, Sherry Allen, and Benita Logsdon (Frank); his grandchildren - his joy watching them grow into Christian men and women was boundless: JoVita Allen, Michael Logsdon, Allen Belue, Rebecca Logsdon, and Kaitlyn Belue; his siblings: Annie King, Joe Allen (Vera), Mary Jean Cole (Calvin), Barbara McDaniel (Harold), and Herchial Allen; numerous in-laws, including his beloved brother’s widow, Phyllis; nieces and nephews; cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Edna Ruth Jackson and Avery Earl Allen.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. today at Greenview Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 12 noon Thursday in Bailey’s Chapel Cemetery in Killen. Please observe the safety of social distancing and please wear a mask.
Honorary pallbearers are Highland Baptist deacons and members of his TV ministry Sunday school class.
Daddy quietly and consistently supported St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, and was a long-time volunteer at the Help Center in Florence. In lieu of flowers, would you please continue to support these charities?
We thank you for all of your love, prayers and support.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Nancy Clemons
KILLEN
Nancy Jean Clemons, 72, of Killen, AL, passed away November 9, 2020 at her home. She was a homemaker and a Christian.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Joe Clemons; son, Phillip Brewer (Christy); daughter, Candace “Candy” Lard (John); grandchildren, Justin Clemons and Kaylee and Troy Brewer; great-grandchildren, Vincent and Lilah Clemons; brother, Ronald Reynnells; sisters, Carol Moore and Susan Ledlow; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by father, Jack Sibson Reynnells; mother, Marguerite Grace Scott Reynnells; brother, Gerald Reynnells.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 5-7:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Friday at 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Mike Nabors officiating. Burial will be in Emmaline Stutts Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dan Dare, Justin Clemons, Charles Moore, Todd Franklin, Russell Smith and Cassidy Butler. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Franklin, Tom Stewarts, David Smith and De Wayne Roberts.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Wenston C. Dison
ROGERSVILLE
Wenston C Dison, 73, of Rogersville, AL passed away Monday, November 9, 2020.
There will be a graveyard service for immediate family held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at New Hope Primitive Baptist in Athens. Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
Wenston was a retired carpenter by trade and fisherman by heart. He and his wife Bonnie Dison just celebrated 50 years of marriage. He dearly loved his daughters Patricia Yarbrough and Samantha Elam. Wenston enjoyed sitting out on the front porch and showing the new baby goats to all the grandkids.
Wenston is survived by his wife, Bonnie Dison; his older brother, Charlie Dison; two daughters, Patricia Yarbrough spouse, Kenny Yarbrough, Samantha Elam spouse, James Elam; five grandchildren, Craig Yarbrough, Caleb Yarbrough, Sara-Grace Elam Robbins spouse, Michael Robbins, Jacob Elam, and David Elam; two great-granddaughters, Ellie-Mae Yarbrough and Rylie-Kate Yarbrough several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Wenston was preceded in death by his parents, Cliff and Gradie Dison; his son, Clifton Dison; sister, Margie Laxson; brother-in-law, Jessie Laxson, and sister-in- law, Gail Dison.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the nursing staff at NAMC in the Covid Unit. Their jobs are difficult and trying. They showed our family nothing but compassion and kindness. Thank you to all family and friends for the calls, texts, and prayers during this difficult time.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Patricia Brocato Hall
SHEFFIELD
Patricia “Pat” Brocato Hall age 83 of Sheffield, AL passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was a member of Our Lady of the Shoals Catholic Church. A private family Funeral Mass was Tuesday November 10, 2020. Burial was in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Father Michael Adams officiated the service.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Margaret Brocato; first husband, Howard Gray; second husband, J.B. Hall.
Pat is survived by her brothers, Joe Brocato (Shirley) and Tommy Brocato (Phyllis), all of Sheffield, AL; nieces, Susan L. Brocato and Tammy Brocato Highfield (Danny); nephews, Tony Brocato (Susan), Danny Brocato (Kelli), David Brocato (Linda) and Bart Brocato; numerous great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Nephews served as pallbearers.
You may sign our online condolences at colbertmemorial.com.
W.D. Humphres
VINA
Reverend W.D. Humphres, 87, died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at home with family and loved ones by his side. He was born in Vina, Alabama to Dalton and Gladys Humphres. He was member of the First Baptist Church of Red Bay.
Services will be today, November 11, at 11 a.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Vina, AL with Brother Larry Hill and Brother Bill Harper officiating and will be private, attended by the family only due to the pandemic. The family is asking everyone else who would want to attend to remain in their vehicles. Burial will be in Ebenezer Cemetery and those that want to pay their final respects may go to the graveside during burial, as there will not be a family receiving line. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 68 years, Faye Humphres; two daughters, Victoria Dehart (Kerry) and Teresa Thornton (John); son-in-law, Donnie Jackson (Shirley); five grandchildren, Derek Jackson (Jessica), Adam Lesley (Summer), Sarah Sibley (Tyler), Christopher McDaniel (Emily) and Elizabeth Cortez (Carlos); eight great-grandchildren, Anna Claire Jackson, Lilly Grace Lesley, Dawson Lesley, Zoey Halbert, Abigale and Conner McDaniel, Deborah Jane Sibley and Johnathan Dee McDaniel; brother, H.B. Humphres and sister, Vula Fay Edwards.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Jackson; a grandson, Joshua Lesley; a brother, Trenton Lee Humphres and his parents.
Pallbearers will be Adam Lesley, Derek Jackson, Donnie Jackson, Tyler Sibley, John Thornton and Glen Vinson.
Edward C. Lawhead, Jr.
COLLIERVILLE, TENN.
Edward C. Lawhead, Jr., age 73, longtime resident of Collierville, TN, Russellville, AL, and Chicago/Burnham, IL, passed away November 9, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville, TN. He was born in Chicago, IL on December 26, 1946 at Our Little Company of Mary Hospital to father, Edward C. Lawhead, Sr., and mother, Lillian Elizabeth Zbur Lawhead. Edward was married to the former Mary C. Bishop and together they have two sons, David A. Lawhead and John Paul Lawhead. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Elizabeth A. Lawhead, Kathleen M. Lawhead Bowman, Teresa M. Lawhead and a brother, Michael A. Lawhead.
Edward grew up in the South suburbs of Chicago, IL - Burnham, IL where his father was Chief of Police and Chief of the Volunteer Fire Department and Calumet City, IL where he graduated from T.F. North High School. He volunteered to serve four years in the United States Marine Corps (January 7, 1965 to January 7, 1969) serving 25 months in Vietnam and achieving the rank of Sergeant E-5. After his honorable discharge from the Marine Corps in 1969, Edward used his G.I. Bill Benefit to attend college at St. Joseph’s Calumet College in East Chicago, IN, graduating 2nd in his class (Salutatorian) in 1973 with a Degree in Business Management.
After graduating from college, he and his family moved to the small Northwest Alabama town of Russellville, AL where he accepted a position as Marketing/Advertising/Public Relations Director at Citizens Bank & Savings Company. He spent over 29 years with the bank rising to the level of Vice-President before retiring on December 31, 2003. He loved the Advertising & Marketing duties of the bank where he continually developed and implemented creative and novel ways to communicate his Bank Brand to the Citizens Bank customers. He always said “I was fortunate to work in the banking/finance sector when banking was actually fun.” He couldn’t have accomplished his Marketing/Advertising goals without the continued support of the then Bank President, H.E. (Gene) Pace, who not only approved all of his creative efforts but also was happy to participate in the festivities. His favorite President Pace roles were when he was Papa Smurf in the Annual Russellville Christmas Parade and sang/played guitar as one of the Country Music Star Statler Brothers in a bank employee Christmas party. Edward was a graduate of the School of Bank Marketing, University of Colorado, Boulder, CO and the Graduate School of Banking of the South, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA. He was also an instructor for the American Institute of Banking for several years.
Edward moved to Collierville, TN in May 2005, accepting a Management Position with the Bank of America in Memphis, TN. After a few years with Bank of America, he retired to pursue his love of traveling America, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, and especially, visiting with family and friends. His loving family celebrates his life. He loved his sons and grandchildren. They all knew without a doubt that he “would always be there for them if needed”...any problem they had in their lives was his problem too, if they just asked. He lived and breathed the U.S. Marine Corps philosophy - “When confronted with a problem in life, Adapt, Improvise and Overcome Whoever or Whatever Obstacle You Face!” He was proud to be Irish, to be a Marine Corps veteran and he loved the theater/movies - especially John Wayne.
He is survived by his two sons, David A. Lawhead of Muscle Shoals, AL and John Paul Lawhead (wife Jacqui) of Helena, AL and twin grandchildren, Caroline Elizabeth Lawhead and David “Chase” Lawhead.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Collierville Funeral Home in Collierville, TN. A Celebration of Life service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at Collierville First Baptist Church in Collierville, TN with Pastor Chuck Herring officiating. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. in East Franklin Cemetery, Franklin County, AL. In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis or Collierville First Baptist Church in Collierville. Online condolences and memorial tributes can be made at www.ColliervilleFuneral.com.
Clinton Farrell Lovvorn
KILLEN
Clinton Farrell Lovvorn, 80, of Killen, passed away November 8, 2020. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 13th from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 14th from noon until 1:00 at Spry Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Elizabeth Lovvorn; brother, Loyce Joe Lovvorn; sons, James F. and Michael D. Lovvorn; and daughter-in-law, Susan Lovvorn.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Lovvorn; children, Joseph Lovvorn, Scott Lovvorn, Shannon Lovvorn (Melissa), Sean Lovvorn; stepchildren, James and Jan Atkinson, and Jerry and Tammy Atkinson; grandchildren, Heather Lovvorn (Alex Jones), Jared Lovvorn (Vicky Eve), Ryan Lovvorn, Ashton Lovvorn, Neely Lovvorn, Reagan Lovvorn, Cailyn Lovvorn; stepgrandchildren, Jamie and Jheri Keener, Dillon and Tatlin English, and Caleb and Jalee McDonald; great-grandchildren, Jaden and Jason Lovvorn; and stepgreat-grandchildren; brothers, Jim Lovvorn, Floyce Lovvorn (Betty Jane); sisters, Edna Craft, Betty Akin (Bernie), Robbie Smith, Ann Alvis.
Mr. Lovvorn enjoyed playing cards, working on cars, and loved to trade stuff, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com.
Edd Newton
LEXINGTON
Edd Newton, 62, of Lexington, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at his residence.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 12th at 1:30 p.m. at Pettus Cemetery with Waylon Hill officiating.
Edd was preceded in death by his parents, Gardis and Effie Newton. He is survived by his daughter, Anna Blake (Adrienne) Thornton; grandson, Greyson Thornton; sisters, Gail Newton, Betty (Joe) Hall and Ann (Perry) Walden; brother, Larry (Yvonne) Newton; special niece, Melissa (Phillip) Murks; dear friend, Joey (Vanessa) Joiner and many loved nieces and nephews.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences with the Newton family.
Kimberly Ann Pierce Qualls
DECATUR
Kimberly Ann Pierce Qualls of Decatur, Alabama passed away peacefully at home on November 9, 2020 at the age of 61. She was a wonderful mother, beloved wife and talented teacher of high school mathematics. She was born in Chicago, Illinois and moved to Alabama when she was two years old. She grew up in Hatton, attended the University of Alabama (Roll Tide), married her husband and raised her children in Moulton, Alabama and finally settled in Decatur, Alabama. In interim periods, she lived in Gulf Shores and Daphne, Alabama.
She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of Alabama and obtained her Masters of Math Education and Teaching Certificate at the University of North Alabama. Later she gained her EDS at the University of Alabama and was working toward her PhD.
She began her teaching career at Moulton Middle School, then transferred to East Lawrence High School. Two years later she moved to Decatur High School where she taught for 18 years. She finished her teaching career at Daphne High School. She shifted gears and began working for Edgenuity, an educational software company. Her working experience was completed at MTA, Inc. of Huntsville, AL.
She loved to travel, and her favorite place to go was the beach. She loved any beach, but Gulf Shores was her first love. Her passion was Alabama Football. She attended every Alabama Championship game from 1979 through 2016. She was a Crimsonette for the Alabama Million Dollar Band for two years. She finished her final year at Alabama working for Coach Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant.
Kim is survived by her husband of 36 years, Greg; her daughters, Catherine Corbett Qualls (m. Casey Ambrose) and Elizabeth “Betsy” Pierce Qualls (m. Jesse Richardville); her brother, Billy Waymon Pierce Jr. (m. Jan Terry); and her mother, Dorothy Pierce. She was preceded in death by her father, Billy Waymon Pierce Sr.
Due to current circumstances, there will be a small service limited to immediate family members. A celebration of her life, for all who love her, will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Kimberly Qualls to: Hospice of the Valley, 240 Johnston St., Decatur, AL 35601.
Peggy Simpson
TUSCUMBIA
Peggy Simpson, 88, Tuscumbia, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday, November 14, from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. at Tuscumbia Church of Christ. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church with Jeff Abrams officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia. Due to Covid-19, the family requests that those attending maintain social distances and wear masks.
Peggy was born in Colbert County in the month of July, 1932. She graduated from Deshler High School and married John Simpson in 1954. Peggy has two sons, Jeffrey and Charles; four beautiful granddaughters, Jennifer, Ashlee, Bethany and Samantha; and great-grandchildren, Sara, JD, Sage and Kaceton.
If there is only one truth to be told, it would be Peggy loved people! “My house truly was on their way to everywhere, for my dear and wonderful friends,” she would say.
Peggy lived as a true Christian. Her kindness and love were genuine, to all she met. I Peter 4:9 “Cheerfully share your home with those who need a meal or a place to stay for the night.” Hebrews 13:2 “Do not forget to show hospitality to strangers, for by so doing some people have shown hospitality to angels without knowing it.” These scriptures were her life.
Mom is happy in her heavenly home, with her family and friends, who have gone before her and her Lord God Almighty.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences.
Michael Arthur Zuelke
FLORENCE
Michael Arthur Zuelke, 65, of Florence, AL passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, William A and Irene Zuelke and brother, Rick Zuelke.
Survivors include brothers, Bill Zuelke and wife, Lauren and Tim Zuelke, all of Florence; sister-in-law, Laurie; nephew, Billy Zuelke, both of Florida; nieces, Elizabeth Zuelke of Nashville, TN and Mary Hurston Zuelke of Spartanburg, SC.
The family is grateful to Compassus Hospice and Palliative care, Florence for the care given to Mike by Matthew Flannagin, Lily Flowers, Kelly Blackburn, Ellen White and Reverend Lanier Nail.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN.
You’re invited to leave online condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
--
