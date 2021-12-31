Funerals today
Faye Box, 11 a.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence
Dorvan Gober, 1 p.m., Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay
Jerry Henderson, 3 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Virginia Henry, 12 p.m., North Carolina Church of Christ
Arthur Lawson, 1 p.m., First United Pentecostal Church, Lawrenceburg
Imodene Marks, 2 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home
Roger McGough, 12 p.m., New Oak Grove Freewill Baptist Church
Ginger Stephenson, 3 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
Andrew Thomas, 2 p.m., Akins Funeral Home, Russellville
Lisa Thomason, 11 a.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Kenneth Wilkes, 2 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence
Notices
Melanie J. Caddell
WATERLOO
Melanie Joy Caddell, 49, died December 29, 2021. Visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. She was the wife of Allen Caddell. Condolences may be left a wfunerals.com
Earnest Eugene Harris
HAMILTON
Earnest Eugene Harris, 90, died December 29, 2021. Visitation will be today from 1 to 2 p.m. at Hamilton Funeral Home. Burial will be in Rocky Grove Cemetery.
Imodene Fleming Marks
LORETTO, TENNESSEE
Imodene Fleming Marks, 97, died December 29, 2021. Visitation will be today from 1 to 2 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Liberty Grove Cemetery.
Lillian ‘Lid’ Sims
LYNN, ALABAMA
Lillian “Lid” Sims, 78, died December 28, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Lynn Cemetery.
Virginia ‘Ginger’ Stephenson
LAWRENCEBURG, TENN.
Virginia “Ginger” Stephenson, 67, died December 28, 2021. Visitation will be today from 1 to 3 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Mt. Zion Cemetery. She was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.
NB Stults
HALEYVILLE
NB Stults, 84, died December 28, 2021. Visitation will be Monday from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at Botush Cemetery.
Obituaries
Jimmy Dean Cantrell
TUSCUMBIA
Jimmy Dean Cantrell, 51, Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, January 2, from 6:00
8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Monday, January 3, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Don McGuyer officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Hershel and Maxine Cantrell; and brother, Hollis Cantrell.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Cantrell; children, Chad Nelson and Erika Beyersdorf (Caleb); sister, Patricia Cantrell Walker; niece, Jessica Holt (Wayne); and nephew, Steven Walker.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Dorvan Gober
RED BAY
Dorvan Gober, 86, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Generations of Red Bay. Dorvan was born in Atwood, AL. He was retired after being self-employed and was a cattle farmer. He was a member of Red Bay Freewill Baptist Church.
Services will be today, December 31, 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay with Brother Steve Lindsay officiating. Burial will be in Red Bay City Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Bertha Gober; a son, Robert Gober (Janeice); a daughter, Sheila Snider (Jerry); six grandchildren, Kevin Woodruff, Shonda Deaton, Adara Cromeans, Kristi Demonia, Jeff Wilemon, Harley Warmath; five great-grandchildren, Tyler Deaton, Cole Deaton, Landon Woodruff, Devin Woodruff and Sydney Wilemon; one great-great-grandchild, Jack Wyatt Woodruff; two brothers, Orville Gober (Charlene) and Ronald Gober (Claudette); two sisters, Marie Seal (Jimmy) and Shirley Springer and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dellie and Delma Scott Gober; two brothers, Lowell Gober and Waymon Gober and one sister, Fay Tate.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Woodruff, Scott Seal, L.T. Gober, Don McCalpin, Jeff Wilemon, Bobby McCalpin and Ricky Young.
Visitation will be today, December 31, 11-1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Virginia Nell English Henry
KILLEN
Virginia Nell English Henry, 82, of Killen, AL, passed away December 29, 2021, at her residence. Everyone loved and knew her as “Mama Jenny”. She was a retired nurse and also served many years as a volunteer EMT with Killen Ambulance & Rescue Squad. She was a member of North Carolina Church of Christ.
Survivors include sons, Vance Henry (Katrina) and Vaughn Henry (Emily); grandchildren, Chelsea Whitlock (Tanner), Rheagan Burgess (Brett), Luke Henry and Elijah Henry; nephew, Shawn English (Letha).
Preceded in death by parents, Herman Matthew English and Ila Virgie Clemmons English; brother, Herman English, Jr.; sister, Ruth Brewer (Tom); niece, Teresa Brewer Head; great- nephew, Jeremy Burgess.
Visitation with the family will be today, December 31, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at North Carolina Church of Christ. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the church with Bro. Don Williams and Bro. Leon Cole officiating. Burial will be in North Carolina Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tanner Whitlock, Brett Burgess, Austin Burgess, Joshua Mahers, Luke Henry, Elijah Henry, James McElhaney and Casey Goodwin.
Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Head, Shawn English, R.C. Clemmons, and her special canine friend, Chester.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the North Carolina Cemetery Fund or the ALS Foundation of Alabama.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Shirley J. Howard
TUSCUMBIA
Shirley J. Howard, 69, Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, January 2, from 12:00
2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Brother Charlie James officiating. Interment will be in Shoals Memorial Gardens.
Shirley was a member of Washington Park Baptist Church and the DAV Women’s Auxiliary. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Lorene Tucker; and sisters, Carolyn Stanfield and Janet Fisher.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 36 years, Bobby Howard; children, Michael Slusher, Derrick Howard, Shaunda Carmack (Danny), Chris Howard (Lisa), and Shane Howard (Jacqualine); brothers, Hershell Tucker and David Tucker (Jamie); sisters, Diane Sanderson, Pat Knotts (Allen), and Martha Ann Tucker; 12 grandchildren; 14 great- grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be J.T. Howard, Banks Howard, Jordan Carmack, Lee Carmack, Hershell Tucker, and Dillan Tucker. Billy Carmack will serve as honorary pallbearer.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Lisa Gray Thomason
DECATUR
Melissa “Lisa” Gray Thomason, 59, of Decatur passed away Monday, December 27, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Visitation will be from 10 till 11 a.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Ryan Wilburn officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Born on August 1, 1962 to Joe and Juanita Gray, Lisa worked with the Alabama State Health Department for 32 years and had a love for music.
Survivors include her husband of 18 years, Ricky Thomason; mother, Juanita Gray; sister, Allison Gifford (Greg); brothers, Joey Gray (Nancy), Gregory “Buddy” Gray (Denise), and Chris Gray (Katrina); and many nieces and nephews.
Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Joe Gray.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
C.D. Wells, Jr.
FLORENCE
C.D. Wells, Jr., 94, AKA Chris, passed away on December 12, 2021 at his home in Florence, AL. He was born in Clanton, AL on July 8, 1927, the son of Duncan Wells and Senara Culp Wells. He was a Navy veteran of World War II. He worked as an announcer at Clanton Radio Station, WKLF and WBRC in Birmingham in the 1950’s. He entered the education field and taught school in Alabama and Riverton, WY.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Faye Bonds Wells of Florence; brother, Otis L. (Jean) Wells; nieces, Susan Rene (Dale) Mims of Clanton, Connie Williams of Colorado Springs, CO; and several great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Dean Williams; and nephew, Michael Wells.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
William Edward Young
FLORENCE
William Edward Young, age 84, of Florence, passed away December 29, 2021, at his home after a lengthy illness. The family will receive friends Sunday, January 2, 2022, from 1:00
3:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he was a member. The funeral will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the sanctuary with Bishop Rob Dickson officiating. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in Colbert County. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mr. Young was preceded in death by his first wife of 47 years, Carolyn Burgett Young; his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Young; siblings, Virginia Lee Young, Virgil Ora Young, Jr., Norma Jean Young, Ronald J. Young, and Keith Allen Young; a baby son, William Edward, Jr.; daughter, Cynthia Young; and baby granddaughter, Kenna.
Survivors include his wife, Jessie Ann Young; daughter, Heather Snow; sons, Matthew and Patrick Clawson; four stepsons, Jonathan Mark Peeples, Adam Standley Peeples, William Traylor Peeples, and Joel Abram Peeples; two nieces, Donna Young and Robin Ford; nephew, David Young; a combined total of 20 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Young enjoyed watching football, especially Auburn, Alabama, Kansas City Chiefs, and Tampa Buccaneers. He loved playing golf, cooking, doing anything with family, joking with all he met. His first job was as a caddy in Kansas City. After his service in the Navy in Korea, he got his Associate’s degree in Printing working on off-set printers. In his colorful life he worked many jobs, and even hopped trains to get places.
Serving as pallbearers: Jonathan Mark Peeples, Adam Standley Peeples, William Traylor Peeples, Joel Abram Peeples, Brad Edwards, Ryan Joel Peeples, and serving as an honorary pallbearer is his grandson, Andrew Kelly.
The family wishes to thank the compassionate doctors, nurses, and staff at Tennessee Oncology and Vanderbilt Hospital. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
