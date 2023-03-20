Dolores Hydock was born to spin tales.
Whether she is retelling histories of figures lesser known to the public, getting into character for a one-woman show, sharing some of her own personal story, or blending some of these techniques, Hydock feels at home on stage.
“I love words, and the power of words to entertain, inspire, teach and connect,” she said. “I never set out to become a ‘professional storyteller.’ I just started sharing stories because I liked doing it — first literary stories, then personal ones, then historical ones — and more and more opportunities presented themselves for me to keep doing it.”
She found her passion for storytelling as a child growing up in Reading, Pennsylvania. At the age of five, she won a blue ribbon in a local storytelling contest, which she said ignited her zeal for the craft.
Several years, and a few debate and oratory classes later, Hydock took a year off from her studies at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., to tour Europe. She later transferred to Yale University and pursued a degree in American Studies with a concentration in American Folklore.
This led to an independent project that first brought her to north Alabama.
“From January to April 1974, I had collected personal histories, recipes, quilt patterns, superstitions, and folk remedies from people living on Chandler Mountain in northeast Alabama,” Hydock said. “As the years went by, and I began telling other stories, I kept looking at those two three-ring binders on the bookshelf. I knew there was a story in there somewhere, but I didn’t know how to get it out.”
Twenty-five years later, the project would become her story: “Footprint on the Sky,” which she’ll share today (March 19) with listeners at Helen Keller Public Library in Tuscumbia.
“When I moved to Alabama and discovered this whole other story — I call it sittin’ on the porch, rockin’ and lyin’ — you know, where people just sit and tell stories about their lives. I had learned this new kind of story. Tell stories about yourself. It was a whole different world,” she said.
While Hydock was conducting her field research for her senior project, she became close to two characters in her story — Hazel and Miss Dory.
Though the two women were reluctant to believe Hydock would find stories of folklore in their small community, Hydock said Hazel and Dory taught her all about quilting, growing tomatoes, making bonnets and feeding chickens while talking about local superstitions and their personal lives.
“It doesn’t matter who I am,” Hydock said. “When I’m on stage and telling you stories mostly about other people, I get to tell those stories about those encounters I’ve had in this strange profession that allowed me to meet them and interact with them in an unusual way.”
Hydock said she compiles many of her stories, even those that involve her personal experiences, by focusing on a theme or person that strikes a chord with her and invokes the feeling “more people ought to know about this.”
Those are the same type of stories she plans to share at a few locations in the Shoals this month (see “Want to Go” list on this page).
On March 28, Hydock will share her collection, “Starch in Their Petticoats,” of true stories about unforgettable women who settled the West.
“They were five unknowns,” Hydock said. “I’m not talking about Annie Oakley. not Calamity Jane. It’s the story of a homesteader, a pioneer rancher, a mail-order bride, a professional woman gambler, and an actress who makes Lady Gaga look shy.”
Hydock said she compiled her stories by digging through a library’s 1900s history sections, where she came across a collection of journals and letters that detail several of these women’s stories in their own words.
“When people think of the West, they think cowboys and miners. These are tough women who settled in the West,” she said. “I like to tell the stories of people you’ve never heard of before. Not a lot of people would’ve known these women or their stories, but they are important voices too.”
Though her stories are family friendly in nature, she often relays that her shows are “for grownups of all ages.”
“My shows aren’t designed for children, but there are some kids who are interested in history. If they can sit through without getting bored or fidgety, they are certainly welcome,” she said, adding that many of her stories blend her interests in literature, history and folklore. “There are all sorts of ways to tell a story.”
