DECATUR — Don Cantrell, 59, died August 5, 2019. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church at 1:30 p.m. with burial in Decatur City Cemetery.
