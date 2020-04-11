FALKVILLE — A Graveside Funeral Service and Interment for Donald P. Blankenship, 85, will be Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Friendship South of Danville with Rev. A. Ray Lee officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing.
Mr. Blankenship died on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at his residence. He was born April 25, 1934, in Lawrence County to Jodie Blankenship and Lucy Boger Blankenship. He was a press operator for Modernistic Printing Company in Cullman prior to his retirement. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Falkville, where he served as a deacon. Preceding him in death were his parents; five brothers, Aulton, Wilbur, Clyde, Freeman and Porter Blankenship; and two sisters, Lorene Blankenship and Myrtle Cooper Spivey.
Survivors include his wife, Willodean Hogan Blankenship, Falkville, AL; one son, Keith Blankenship (Melanie), Falkville, AL; two daughters, Kim Boggs (Greg), Hartselle, AL and Kelli Krieger (Joey), Florence, AL; eight grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Ethan Boggs, Luke Krieger, Samantha Blankenship, Travis Blankenship, Ashley Boggs, Brandon Krieger, Colin Boggs and Shelley Blankenship Collins (his grandchildren).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to one of the following: Kindred Hospice, 1015 1st Avenue SW, Suite B, Cullman Al 35055, Crippled Children’s Foundation, 2019 4th Ave. North, Birmingham. AL 35203, West Hartselle Baptist Church Mission Fund, 1640 Main Street W., Hartselle, AL 35640, Recovery Ministries Milestones, 900 A US-31, Hartselle, AL or Mars Hill Bible School Band, 698 Cox Creek Pkwy, Florence, AL 35630.
