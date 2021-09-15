DECATUR — Graveside service for Doris Ann Belew Hammond, age 91, of Decatur, will be Saturday, September 18, 2021, 11:30 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery with Reverend Jason Greene and Reverend Suzanne Pruitt officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing. Visitation for the family will be 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. prior to service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Hammond, who died Thursday, September 9, 2021, at her residence, was born August 27, 1930 in Lexington, to Ernest and Eura Mae Hammond Belew. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Arlice Glen Hammond, her parents, and one sister, Myra Thornton. She was a loving MawMaw to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.
She is survived by two sons, David Hammond (Cassandra) of Decatur and Doug Hammond (Gayle) of Huntsville; one sister, Barbara Stewart of Decatur; five grandchildren, Ashley Hammond of Decatur, Danielle Bryant (Tyler) of Athens, Davey Hammond of Decatur, Lauren Cimino (Addison) of Birmingham, and Nicholas Hammond of Huntsville; and three great-grandchildren, Addisyn Hammond of Athens, Drake McCutcheon of Decatur, and Caroline Bryant of Athens.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Guestbook available at http://www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.