ELLIJAY, GEORGIA — Dr. (Mary) Ginger Minton Marine, 70, died Wednesday, August 17, 2022. She was born in Tallahassee, FL, July 21, 1952, to the late Richard and Louise P. Minton. She graduated from Austin High School, Class of 1970 and was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her children, Amanda Evans of Flowery Branch, GA; David Marine of Marshall, NC; Hannah Marine of Decatur, GA; and six grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of her life on Saturday, August 27th, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Cartecay United Methodist Church
