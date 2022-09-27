The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Driver License Division has suffered a statewide outage today.
Because of the outage, driver license examiners were unable to process any in-person driver license transactions across the state.
ALEA said online services are still available.
As to when the network will be back up, is unknown.
