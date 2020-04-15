WASHINGTON — The dear and wise leader wants you to know that whatever good the government does for you is actually being done by him and him alone, since his authority is “total.”
No, we are not North Korea and don’t yet live under a totalitarian system. But Donald Trump’s demand that his name be affixed to the stimulus checks authorized by Congress to ease the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis tells us three things.
First, everything he does is self-serving. (He doesn’t mind if he delays your check.) Second, his instincts are authoritarian. Third, his bravado, designed to conceal, only highlights his awareness of the deep political trouble he’s in because of his “corruption, carelessness, self-dealing, disinformation, ignorance and just plain meanness.” After all, “pandemics have a way of cutting through a lot of noise and spin to remind us of what is real and what is important.”
Former President Barack Obama used those words in his Tuesday video endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden and didn’t even have to mention Trump’s name.
This week will thus be remembered not for any of Trump’s antics but as the moment when Democrats rediscovered the Spirit of 2018, the year that gave them control of the House because every wing of the party realized that nothing good can happen in our politics until this plague of a presidency is first contained (the motivation behind the new House majority) and then defeated.
Enough!
The urgent message from Obama, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and the voters of Wisconsin this week was: Enough!
One three-word tweet, poking fun at years (or decades?) of “Democrats in Disarray” headlines, captured the reality. “Dems in array,” crowed Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii.
Obama’s endorsement was important not just because of what he said about Biden and Trump, but also for what he revealed about Democrats. Obama went out of his way to declare that “if I were running today, I wouldn’t run the same race or have the same platform as I did in 2008. The world is different; there’s too much unfinished business for us to just look backwards.”
He praised Sanders and echoed Warren’s call for “real structural change.”
Perhaps I should confess to bias because I recently published a book making this point, but Obama’s speech underscored that Democrats are far less divided than their primary battle suggested. From health care to climate change to economic inequality, Democrats have moved across-the-board in a more progressive direction.
In her Wednesday video backing Biden, Warren alluded to the impact of the party’s internal debates by praising the former vice president’s openness to new ideas. “When you come with new facts or a good argument,” she said, “he’s not too afraid or too proud to be persuaded.” Sanders spoke in the same spirit about Biden in his Monday endorsement.
Any doubts that the 2020 playing field is very different from 2016’s were laid to rest by the unexpected victory of liberal Jill Karofsky over conservative incumbent Daniel Kelly in a race for a Wisconsin Supreme Court seat that was a party contest in all but name.
— Twitter: @EJDionne.
