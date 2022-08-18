From impressionistic landscapes to abstract paintings, the new exhibit at the Carnegie Visual Arts Center features acrylic, oil and pastel works from two north Alabama artists.
Scenes from France, India and South Carolina join still life images of English roses, orchids and sunflowers and bold abstract compositions combining reds, oranges, greens, yellows and blues to fill the downtown Decatur arts space's “Enlightened Array” exhibit.
The more than 60-piece exhibit, showcasing works by Florence’s Elaine Augustine and Huntsville’s JoAnn Bugg, will remain on display through Sept. 12 at the Carnegie, 207 Church St. N.E.
For Augustine, selecting works to display proved challenging.
“It was difficult. I had a lot to choose from. I still have some pieces I did from when I was 8 or 9 years old. I kept making changes up until the very last minute,” said Augustine, whose works include abstract and representational oils, pastels and acrylics. “A lot of what is hanging at the Carnegie are works that hang on my walls.”
One of Augustine’s earliest pieces on display, “Water’s Edge,” an abstract oil painting created in 1998, features bold brush strokes of orange, yellow, blue, green and white.
“I find inspiration from colors, shapes and figures,” Augustine said.
The pieces represent a lifetime of creating for Augustine, whose first memory of art is of receiving paint-by-number sets for birthdays and holidays.
“Instead of doing the paint-by-number picture, I would turn the paper over and use the little things of paint and paint my own picture,” said Augustine, whose great-grandmother worked as a professional photographer in the late 1800s. “I would also make up my own games. I would get a big piece of butcher paper and draw a river with a fort and Army folks on one side and tepees on the other side.”
At 12 years old, Augustine took private art lessons from a woman who taught out of her home. There, Augustine, who grew up to run a business with her husband for 46 years and raise four children, learned how to balance art, work and family.
“The teacher would be teaching in one room in her house while still being a mother. She would have her family all around her and be cooking at the same time. She taught me art could be part of your life without it being the total focus,” Augustine said.
While working and raising her children, Augustine took occasional art classes at the University of North Alabama and painted after work and on the weekends. When the business closed, Augustine enrolled in more classes and graduated from UNA in 2020 with a degree in art.
Augustine, one of 150 Pastel Society of America master pastelists, has shown pieces in New York, California and Birmingham. She also created an abstract painting selected for the Second China Biennial International Pastel Exhibition that hung in the Ming Gallery in Suzhou, China, and toured the country’s museums and galleries.
“That piece began as a pastel painting of cows under a tree. I just wasn’t liking it, so I took it to the kitchen sink, washed all the pastel off, but was left with a ghost image. Once it dried, I turned it upside down so I wouldn’t end up with a picture of trees and cows again. It ended up as an abstract and was one of 10 pieces selected for the exhibit in Suzhou,” Augustine said.
--
'Workshop junkie'
Bugg’s first memory of art dates back to fourth grade when she saw her father drawing caricatures.
“I was mesmerized by that and I started drawing. When my father, who was in the Air Force, was sent to Europe, I continued to draw. It wasn’t until I started college at the University of Alabama in Huntsville that I started to paint,” Bugg said.
Driven by practicality, in college, Bugg opted to purse a degree in graphic design rather than art.
“I was being very practical so I could make a living,” Bugg said.
After retiring from her careers in graphic design and interior decorating, Bugg pursued her first love — drawing and painting. In 2012, she began taking Master Artist Series workshops at the Huntsville Museum of Art. She continues to take workshops today.
“At some point you would think I could stop, but I keep taking classes. I refer to myself as a workshop junkie,” said Bugg, who described herself as an impressionistic realist.
During her studies, Bugg found herself drawn to oils.
“Unlike watercolor, where it can get away with you in a hurry and you can’t recover, you can just keep on painting over oils. I like that they are very forgiving and the permanence of them. They are also pretty sturdy. You can get caught in the rain and not have a problem. If it was watercolor, there would be a problem,” Bugg said.
Her pieces at the Carnegie include still lifes of oranges and flowers, landscapes from Pawley’s Island in South Carolina, street scenes from India and France and portraits.
“I’m inspired by all kinds of things in the natural world. God has created such a beautiful place for us to be and I’m just inspired by all of it,” Bugg said.
The public can view the “Enlightened Array” exhibit at the Carnegie, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission is free with donations accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.