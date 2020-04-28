NFL
Saints, Jameis Winston
finalize 1-year contract
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with unrestricted free agent quarterback Jameis Winston, who will serve as the backup to Drew Brees.
Winston is coming off a season in which he led the NFL with 5,109 yards passing and ranked second with 33 touchdown passes, but he also threw an NFL-high 30 interceptions. That made Winston the first QB in NFL history to have at least 30 TDs and 30 interceptions. Tampa Bay allowed Winston to enter free agency and replaced him with former Patriots QB Tom Brady.
In five seasons with the Buccaneers, the Hueytown native was productive statistically, but the Bucs went 28-42 in his starts. He also became known for making news off the field. Winston was suspended for the first three games in 2018 after the NFL investigated allegations by a female ride-share service driver that the quarterback made unwanted sexual advances.
During college at Florida State, Winston was accused of raping a fellow student but was never charged. The university in January 2016 settled a Title IX lawsuit with Winston’s accuser for $1.7 million over its handling of the allegations.
BASEBALL
Cancer-stricken Oriole
expects to miss season
BALTIMORE — Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini is undergoing chemotherapy for stage 3 colon cancer and expects to miss the season if major leaguers return this summer.
Mancini had a malignant tumor removed shortly before turning 28 on March 18. He has been undergoing chemotherapy since April 13.
Mancini received an exam at spring training that revealed his iron levels were low. He figured colon cancer was a remote possibility because of his age.
“I was only 27. No way I had that," he wrote. “My dad had had stage 2 colon cancer in 2011, but he was 58 then. We just thought I was way too young for me to have it."
MLB considers using
3 regional divisions
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is exploring various options that could allow the season to start if the medical situation allows, including a plan in which the 30 teams could be split into three regional divisions.
Among the formats is one is which teams could be restricted to playing within their region, two people familiar with the discussions said Tuesday.
That plan, if used, would break up the traditional alignments of the American and National Leagues. It also would cut travel during the coronavirus pandemic.
MLB also has looked at configurations for all-Arizona, Arizona-and-Florida and Arizona-plus-Texas-plus Florida, the people said. The latest plan was first reported by USA Today.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Backup Nebraska QB
makes plans to transfer
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral has entered the transfer portal and plans to play his final two seasons at another school, an athletic department spokesman confirmed Tuesday.
Vedral has been backup to Adrian Martinez for two years and will be a junior in the fall. He transferred to Nebraska from Central Florida after coach Scott Frost was hired from UCF in December 2017.
