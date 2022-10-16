• The idea for the Renaissance Faire dates back to 1987 with Billy Ray Warren, a historian and curriculum director at Florence City Schools. “I had two goals,” Warren said. “Have a festival during the school year, and have one that covered as many curriculum areas as possible. So a Renaissance Faire was a no-brainer, because the Renaissance was about the restoring of math, science, architecture and all areas.”
• The Renaissance Faire is free to attend.
• Costumes are encouraged, but not required.
• Event is planned by an all-volunteer Roundtable. The name Roundtable came from King Arthur’s court.
• The faire is financed primarily through donations, the fees that vendors pay to reserve spaces, and ticket sales for the Feast.
• The faire sponsors several contests each year including an annual chess tournament open to schools as well as an open division for anyone who wishes to play, a sonnet contest for junior and senior high school students and a photography contest open to amateur and professional photographers.
