FCS playoffs

Second Round

Saturday

Monmouth (NJ) (11-2) at James Madison (11-1), noon

Northern Iowa (9-4) at South Dakota State (8-4), 1 p.m.

Kennesaw State (11-2) at Weber State (9-3), 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) (9-4) at Montana State (9-3), 2 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana (8-4) at Montana (9-3), 2 p.m.

Illinois State (9-4) at Central Arkansas (9-3), 2 p.m.

Nicholls (9-4) at North Dakota State (12-0), 2:30 p.m.

Austin Peay (10-3) at Sacramento State (9-3), 8 p.m.

--

Division II playoffs

Quarterfinals

Saturday

Notre Dame (Ohio) (12-1) at Slippery Rock (12-0), noon

West Florida (10-2) at Lenoir-Rhyne (13-0), noon

Northwest Missouri State (12-1) at Ferris State (11-0), noon

Texas A&M-Commerce (11-2) at Minnesota State (12-0), noon

