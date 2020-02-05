MONTGOMERY — Attorney General Steve Marshall welcomed a federal court decision Wednesday upholding the constitutionality of Alabama’s system of electing appellate judges.
The Middle District Court of Alabama ruled against the Alabama NAACP and four individual voters who sought an injunction against the state’s method of electing appellate judges on grounds that it contravenes Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, as well as constitutional prohibitions against intentional racial discrimination.
“Today, the federal court held that the State of Alabama’s long-standing system of electing appellate judges does not conflict with the Voting Rights Act or violate the 14th or 15th amendments,” said Marshall.
“We presented evidence, and the court agreed, that Alabama’s method of electing appellate judges is not designed to discriminate against African Americans."
Alabama’s statewide system of electing appellate judges was first approved more than 100 years ago and is similar to election methods used in other states.
"Election outcomes are the result of partisan shifts in the state’s voting population and not due to an intent to favor or to disfavor any particular ethnic group,” Marshall said.
In its ruling, the court noted Alabama’s historical shifts in political leadership, which owe their existence to “visionary political strategy” rather than a prejudicial method of electing judges.
“African Americans have served at the highest reaches of state government and they can do so again," the court's decision noted. "There is a time for everything. Lest it be forgotten, Oscar Adams was appointed to the Supreme Court two years before George Wallace’s last election as governor, and Justice Oscar Adams ran and won in 1982 on the same ballot with George Wallace.
“Based on the evidence, Alabama’s at-large, statewide system of electing appellate judges today is benign of racial hostility, either overt or covertly lurking in the recesses of Section 2, and is not racially discriminatory either in its adoption or maintenance,” the court concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.