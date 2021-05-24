The Florence City Council announces it will hold a special-called meeting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the mayor's conference room, which located on the second floor of the Florence-Lauderdale Government Building.
The purpose of the meeting is for the council to consider a resolution to approve an application for funding for the 2022 Sidewalk and Pedestrian Improvement Project.
The meeting is open to the public.
