FORD CITY — Sheriff deputies arrested Florence man Sunday night, charging him with second degree arson in connection with a fire at Ace Hardware in Ford City earlier in the evening.
Michael Beane, 30, of Cherry Street, Florence, is being held in the Colbert County Jail.
No bond has been set and further charges are pending, according to Sheriff Frank Williamson.
Damage was confined to front of the hardware store.
