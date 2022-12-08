A Florence man died as a result of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning about 3 miles south of Caldwell, Texas, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The preliminary crash investigation by DPS shows that a 2019 Ford F350 was traveling southbound on Texas Highway 36, crossed over into the northbound land before going into a ditch and eventually striking a tree.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as 57-year-old Joesph Langlois by Justice of the Peace James Baldwin.
An autopsy has been ordered by Baldwin to determine Langlois' cause of death.
The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. Monday.
The crash remains under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.