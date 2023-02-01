HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Covenant boys finish
wire-to-wire No. 1 run
Covenant Christian, after starting the year as Class 1A's No. 1 team, will end the regular season there, too.
The Eagles (23-3) are again No. 1 in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings, the last of the season.
The Deshler girls were wire-to-wire No. 2 in Class 4A.
The Tigers (25-4) trail Good Hope (28-1), which suffered its loss Tuesday. The Raiders fell 52-39 to 3A No. 2 Susan Moore.
--
UNA BASKETBALL
Women's game
at UCA postponed
North Alabama's game at Central Arkansas on Friday was postponed due to the Bears having an insufficient roster minimum, UNA announced Wednesday.
No makeup date has been set, although the school said "effort will be made to reschedule the game."
UNA and Central Arkansas are set to play in Florence at 2 p.m. Sunday.
--
MLB
Chavez, Pillar highlight
Braves' non-roster invitees
ATLANTA — Pitcher Jesse Chavez and outfielder Kevin Pillar highlight 26 players with minor league contracts invited to spring training by the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.
The 39-year-old Chavez had been effective as a long reliever out of the Braves' bullpen the last two seasons, going 3-3 with a 2.72 ERA in 46 appearances over two stints with the team a year ago.
Chavez re-signed with the Braves in the offseason, giving the team another low-risk option in an already deep bullpen.
The 34-year-old Pillar is looking to bounce back from a fractured shoulder that sidelined him for most of last season. He played in just four big league games for the Los Angeles Dodgers and spent time at Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he batted .315 with 10 homers and 40 RBIs.
Pillar, who would receive $3 million if he makes the Braves, is looking to earn playing time in left field. Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario are both coming off disappointing seasons.
--
NFL
Eagles lineman
faces rape charge
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Josh Sills, a reserve offensive lineman for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges that stem from an incident in Ohio just over three years ago, authorities said Wednesday.
Sills, an undrafted free agent who appeared in just one game this season, was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list. That means he can’t practice, play or travel with the team as it prepares for the Super Bowl.
The NFL announced the move Wednesday and said the issue is being reviewed under the league's personal conduct policy.
The rookie, who played at West Virginia and Oklahoma State, was indicted Tuesday by a Guernsey County grand jury in Ohio and ordered to appear in court on Feb. 16, four days after the Eagles are to play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
His attorney, Michael Connick, said the allegations are false and that Sills will be aggressively defended.
--
TENNIS
Djokovic has small
tear in hamstring
MELBOURNE, Australia — Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said Novak Djokovic played at the Grand Slam event with a muscle tear of 3 centimeters — a little more than an inch — in his left hamstring along the way to winning the championship.
Djokovic won the trophy at Melbourne Park on Sunday by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets for a record-extending 10th title there and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam trophy overall. Rafael Nadal is the only other man who has won that many majors.
The triumph also allowed Djokovic to return to No. 1 in the ATP rankings.
The 35-year-old from Serbia hurt his hamstring during a tune-up tournament in Adelaide ahead of the Australian Open.
He said he took “a lot” of painkiller pills and did various treatments to help the leg.
— Staff, wire reports
