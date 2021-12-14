COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Auburn lands pair
of commitments
AUBURN — The Auburn football team picked up a pair of commitments head of the early signing period on Wednesday.
Four-star cornerback JaDarian Rhym and three-star defensive tackle Enyce Sledge both committed to the Tigers on Tuesday.
Rhym, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound Valdosta, Georgia, native, was initially committed to LSU. He’s the No. 21 cornerback and No. 168 overall recruit in the 2022 class, according to 247Sports.
Sledge, listed at 6-foot-3, 315 pounds, is ranked No. 129 among defensive line recruits in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports. The Monroe, Louisiana native chose Auburn over Baylor, Oklahoma State, Indiana and Texas Tech.
Auburn's recruiting class is now No. 21 nationally and No. 9 in the SEC. It was No. 34 and No. 13.
--
Clemson's Swinney
names coordinators
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney promoted from within when looking for new coordinators, naming Brandon Streeter to lead the Tigers' offense and Wesley Goodwin and Mickey Conn to handle the defense.
Swinney announced the staff changes a short time after the school's board of trustees approved the contracts Tuesday.
Streeter was the team's quarterbacks coach and will take over for Tony Elliott, who was hired as Virginia's head coach last week.
Goodwin and Conn will replace Brent Venables, who left to become Oklahoma's head coach on Dec. 5.
Streeter's salary was increased from $615,000 a year to $925,000.
Goodwin will also coach linebackers, as Venables did. Goodwin will earn $850,000 in his new position, a hefty increase form his salary of $160,000.
Conn, who has also directed safeties and special teams, will have his salary increased from $515,000 a year to $800,000.
--
NFL
League dealing with
COVID-19 outbreak
Los Angeles Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was added to the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday as the NFL reported 28 more positive tests among players in the league's worst two-day outbreak since the pandemic started.
There were 37 positive tests among players Monday, and the Kansas City Chiefs placed one key player in the health and safety protocols each day with a crucial AFC West matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers looming Thursday.
Beckham was among nine Rams players to go on the COVID-19 list Tuesday, pushing that club's total to 13, while Cleveland is now dealing with its second major outbreak of the season. Receiver Jarvis Landry was among eight Browns players added to the list, putting their total at 11.
--
MLB
Verlander, Astros
finalize 1-year deal
HOUSTON — Justin Verlander's $25 million, one-year contract with the Houston Astros has been finalized, nearly a month after it was agreed to.
The pitcher and the Astros reached an agreement on Nov. 17 subject to a successful physical. While the deal was reported before the collective bargaining agreement expired Dec. 1 and a signing freeze began, Major League Baseball and the players' association did not approve it until this week.
Verlander's agreement incudes a $25 million salary for 2022 and a $25 million player option for 2023 conditioned on him pitching 130 or more innings in 2022.
Verlander became a free agent after completing a $94 million, three-year contract with the Astros. He played in just one game in the past two seasons.
He made just one start in 2020, pitching six innings on July 24 in a win over Seattle on opening day before being placed on the injured list with strained right forearm. He attempted a comeback, but announced on Sept. 19, 2020, that he needed Tommy John surgery and underwent the procedure on Oct. 1.
— Staff, wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.