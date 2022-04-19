UNA BASEBALL
Lions manage to snap
6-game losing streak
FLORENCE — The North Alabama baseball team is inching closer to double-digit wins for the first time since 2019.
Drew Hudson, Garrett Smith and Reid Homan each hit an RBI double, and the Lions beat Murray State 6-4 on Tuesday to snap a six-game losing streak.
The Racers (18-18) won the first matchup on March 16 10-2.
Another win over would match UNA’s combined win total from 2020 and 2021. The Lions (9-25) went 16-38 in 2019, their first year of Division I. They have 19 games left this season.
Of UNA’s nine hits, five went for extra bases. Hudson doubled in the first, Smith in the fifth and Homan an inning after that. All three were with two outs.
Luke Harper broke a 4-4 game with a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Murray State (18-18) scored a pair of runs in the second and again in the seventh. Bryon Bloomer hit a two-run homer and Seth Gardner a two-run double.
The Lions begin a three-game series at Eastern Kentucky at 6 p.m. Friday. The Colonels won the first series two games to one.
--
UNA SOFTBALL
Crimson Tide too
much for Lions
The North Alabama softball team will try to regroup for another in-state opponent after a tough afternoon in Tuscaloosa.
The Lions were held to just four hits in Tuesday’s 6-1 loss at No. 2 Alabama that snapped UNA’s four-game win streak. The Lions begin a three-game set at Jacksonville State with a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday.
UNA (30-12) is now 0-2 against SEC opponents this season. The Lions lost to Mississippi State 10-2 on March 9.
The Crimson Tide (37-6) scored all their runs in the first two innings.
Megan Bloodworth provided four RBIs with a three-run homer in the first and a sacrifice fly in the second. Kali Heivilin homered in the second, while Ally Shipman ground out to bring in a run.
A Haven Kirby single in the fifth scored Maleah Hargett for UNA
--
UNA GOLF
Women place 10th at
ASUN Championships
The Lions shot a 962 total — 326, 314, 322 — over the three-round tournament at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Valdosta Georgia.
North Florida won the conference crown with a 4-over 868 in the 11-team field. Kennesaw State (872) and Lipscomb (900) rounded out the top three.
Jahnavi Prakhya was UNA’s top individual. The freshman finished tied for 13th with a 225 total.
--
NBA
Nets' Irving fined
$50K for gesture
BOSTON — Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for making obscene gestures and directing profane language toward the crowd during Brooklyn’s Game 1 playoff loss to the Celtics,
League operations president Byron Spruell announced the fines on Tuesday.
Cameras captured Irving flipping his middle finger toward fans as he ran down the court after making a shot in the third quarter.
Irving spent two seasons in Boston before departing during free agency in 2019 to join the Nets.
--
NFL
Future of Panthers' new
practice facility unknown
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Panthers owner David Tepper's real estate company announced Tuesday they’ve terminated their agreement with the City of Rock Hill, leaving the future of the NFL team’s planned $800 million headquarters and practice facility up in the air.
The news comes after the Panthers announced last month they were pausing construction on the project after failing to receive bonds from the City of Rock Hill to pay for public infrastructure.
Tepper has invested more than $175 million into the state-of-the-art facility.
The city said it has met all obligations required under the agreement, but could not provide unlimited resources and had to protect its taxpayers.
The practice facility were expected to be completed in 2023.
— Staff, wire reports
