VOLLEYBALL
Wright, Albert named
to AHSAA All-Star team
MONTGOMERY — Brooks' Scarlett Albert and Central's Callie Beth Wright will take part in the AHSAA's North-South All-Star volleyball this summer.
The 27th annual match will be part of the AHSAA's All-Star Sports Week in mid-July in Montgomery.
Maggie Finley of Muscle Shoals will coach the North team.
Albert is a two-time TimesDaily All-Area pick, while Wright was also a first-team choice last fall. Both were honorable mentions as freshmen in 2020.
--
CROSS COUNTRY
Trimble, Branscome
to run All-Star race
MONTGOMERY — Muscle Shoals' Mary Anna Trimble and Harper Branscome have been picked to run in the AHSAA's North-South All-Star races.
This is the seventh year cross country will be a part of All-Star Sports Week, which will be July 17-21 in Montgomery.
Trimble was the 2022 TimesDaily All-Area girls runner of the year and is a three-time All-Area pick. Branscome is a three-time TimesDaily All-Area runner who finished 36th in last fall's 6A championships.
--
UNA SOCCER
Lions' signing class has
4 transfers, 9 signees
FLORENCE — The North Alabama soccer team announced the addition of 13 signees on Monday night.
The Lions’ class includes a mixture of transfer, high school and international players with four having already joined the program for the spring and the other nine set to arrive in time for the fall season.
Transfers Adriana Wright (goalkeeper, UAH), Kellie Hovis (midfield, Samford), Haley Patterson (forward, Austin Peay) and Siri Theilgaard-Mönch (forward, Malmö, Sweden) are already on campus.
Olivia Patterson (forward, Florence), Abby Thornton (defense, Franklin, Tennessee), Kate Nelson (forward, Nolensville, Tennessee), Gracie Tyrrell (defense, Dacula, Georgia), Lily Hosmer (forward, Athens), Addie Speight (midfield, Edwardsville, Illinois), Elin Brådenmark (midfield, Uppsala, Sweden) and Giada Aldini (forward, Reggio Emilia, Italy) are the other additions.
UNA went 5-8-5 last season, including 2-6-2 in ASUN play to miss the conference tournament. The Lions scored 20 goals, which tied for seventh in the league, and gave up 22.
--
NFL
Former Alabama star
hired to coach Texans
HOUSTON — DeMeco Ryans has been hired as coach of the Houston Texans, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
The move gives him his first head coaching job and brings him back to the place where the former Alabama star started his NFL playing career. Ryans joins the Texans from the San Francisco 49ers, where he spent the past two seasons as defensive coordinator.
He replaces Lovie Smith, who was fired after just one season where the team went 3-13-1.
--
Sean Payton to be
coach of Broncos
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Saints that will make Sean Payton their head coach, a person with knowledge of the accord said Tuesday.
The Broncos would send their first-round pick, No. 29 overall, in this year's draft to the Saints along with a future second-rounder. Denver also will receive a third-round pick in the trade. Payton remained under contract with New Orleans after stepping down from the Saints last year after 15 seasons as coach.
--
Grass gone: Titans
adding turf to Nissan
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans are tearing up the grass field at Nissan Stadium and replacing it with a synthetic surface before the 2023 season, the team announced Tuesday.
The Titans have led the NFL in each of the past two seasons for most players used, including setting a league record with 91 players in 2021 — most in a non-strike season — because of injuries.
— Staff, wire reports
