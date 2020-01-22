FLORENCE — The former Gander Outdoors building is getting a new occupant as Big Lots is moving in, officials said.
Big Lots is in the process of closing its 1700 Darvy Drive store and renovating the 340 Seville St. location that Gander once opened.
Local officials said they do not know the prospective opening date for the new location. The building permit states it is a $575,000 renovation.
The business at that building had closed as Gander Mountain in May 2017, but at the time Camping World Holdings promised to reopen it under a new brand.
It opened under that brand in May 2018 before closing that September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.