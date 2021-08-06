Terry Bowden football
Buy Now

Former UNA coach Terry Bowden, who is entering his first season as coach at Louisiana-Monroe, has taken a leave of absence to be with his father, Bobby Bowden, who has pancreatic cancer. [SEAN RAYFORD/AP FILE]

 Sean Rayford

Terry Bowden has taken a leave of absence from his job as Louisiana-Monroe football coach to spend time with his father, legendary former football coach Bobby Bowden, according to the News Star in Monroe, Louisiana.

The family announced last month that Bobby Bowden, 91, has terminal pancreatic cancer.

Terry Bowden was North Alabama's head football coach from 2009-11.

Rich Rodriguez, a former head coach at West Virginia and Michigan, will temporarily take over at Louisiana-Monroe.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.