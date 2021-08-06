Terry Bowden has taken a leave of absence from his job as Louisiana-Monroe football coach to spend time with his father, legendary former football coach Bobby Bowden, according to the News Star in Monroe, Louisiana.
The family announced last month that Bobby Bowden, 91, has terminal pancreatic cancer.
Terry Bowden was North Alabama's head football coach from 2009-11.
Rich Rodriguez, a former head coach at West Virginia and Michigan, will temporarily take over at Louisiana-Monroe.
