FLORENCE — A former University of North Alabama student faces charges of producing child pornography after images were discovered on her phone, authorities said.
Madison Elyse Thrasher, 20, of Phil Campbell has been indicted on one count of production of obscene matter of a child under 17, and one count of possession of obscene matter of a child under 17, according to court records.
Lauderdale County Chief Assistant District Attorney Angie Hamilton said Thrasher was a University of North Alabama student when the incidents occurred, and the victim is not from Lauderdale County.
Hamilton said Thrasher became involved with a female under the age of 17 over a dating app, knowing the child was a minor.
"She was involved with an underage individual and in possession of nude images of that child," Hamilton said. "They were found on her cellphone.
"Somebody saw the images on her phone and was concerned and reported it to law enforcement, who got a search warrant and found the images."
Hamilton said there also were indecent videos.
She said there is no evidence of a physical relationship.
"They never met in person," Hamilton said.
A Lauderdale county grand jury issued the indictment last week, according to records.
Thrasher was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center and has been released on a $135,000 bond.
Her arraignment is set for Oct. 11, according to records.
The production charge is a Class A felony, punishable by 10 years to life in prison, according to the Code of Alabama.
The possession charges are Class C felonies with each punishable by 1 to 10 years in prison.
