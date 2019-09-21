A.L. Johnson beat Holy Spirit, forfeit

Abbeville 56, Houston Co. 7

Addison 26, Sheffield 6

Alabama Chr. 49, Dale Co. 20

Alexandria 54, Crossville 0

Aliceville 27, Cold Springs 19

American Chr. 84, Montevallo 30

Anniston 21, Hokes Bluff 0

Ariton 55, Daleville 40

Ashford 30, BTW-Tuskegee 20

Athens 51, Hazel Green 0

Austin 49, Grissom 7

Autauga Aca. 69, Springwood 15

Baker 31, Foley 0

Bayside Aca. 30, T.R. Miller 29

Benjamin Russell 17, Demopolis 8

Berry 36, Meek 30

Bessemer City 12, Paul Bryant 0

Bibb Co. 42, Central-Tuscaloosa 7

Blount 25, Baldwin Co. 7

Boaz 38, Pisgah 8

Bob Jones 24, Gadsden City 20

Brantley 61, Georgiana 28

Briarwood 16, Wenonah 7

Brooks 43, Rogers 7

Carver-Birmingham 30, Jackson-Olin 29

Carver-Montgomery beat Northview, forfeit

Catholic-Montgomery 26, Trinity 13

Cedar Bluff 37, Section 7

Center Point 54, St. Clair Co. 13

Central-Clay Co. 34, Moody 0

Central-Florence 42, West Limestone 37

Central-Phenix City 63, Opelika 28

Chambers Aca. 42, Southern Aca. 21

Charles Henderson 27, Beauregard 7

Chelsea 64, Pelham 38

Cherokee Co. 38, White Plains 6

Chilton Co. 25, Jemison 13

Choctaw Co. 20, R.C. Hatch 12

Clarke Prep 39, South Choctaw Aca. 34

Colbert Co. 36, Hatton 6

Colbert Heights 28, East Lawrence 14

Collinsville 60, Ider 6

Cottage Hill 34, Chickasaw 27

Crenshaw Chr. 46, Sparta 0

Cullman 31, Albertville 7

Dallas Co. 30, Sipsey Valley 14

Decatur 40, Lee-Huntsville 12

Decatur Heritage 56, Coosa Chr. 16

Deshler 42, Wilson 6

Dothan 43, Russell Co. 27

Edgewood 53, Evangel-Alabaster 20

Elba 61, Florala 34

Escambia Aca. 38, Jay (Fla.) 21

Etowah 56, Southside-Gadsden 32

Eufaula 57, Early Co. (Ga.) 49

Excel 27, Elberta 20

Fairhope 14, Davidson 3

Faith-Mobile 23, Citronelle 0

Falkville 21, R.A. Hubbard 0

Fayette Co. 48, Curry 23

Francis Marion 48, Ellwood 6

Fruitdale 38, J.F. Shields 24

Fultondale 30, Holly Pond 8

Fyffe 47, Asbury 6

G.W. Long 49, Cottonwood 0

Gardendale 38, Clay-Chalkville 35

Geneva 56, Opp 43

Geneva Co. 71, Barbour Co. 32

Geraldine 49, New Hope 7

Glenwood 49, Morgan Aca. 20

Good Hope 34, Oak Grove 25

Gordo 40, Hale Co. 0

Goshen 42, New Brockton 16

Greene Co. 28, Holt 26

Guntersville 45, Arab 42

Hackleburg 46, Shoals Chr. 13

Hamilton 14, Corner 7

Handley 43, Childersburg 6

Helena 28, Minor 14

Highland Home 42, Samson 7

Hillcrest-Evergreen 33, Andalusia 28

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 14, Northridge 7

Holtville 35, Elmore Co. 14

Hoover 37, Oak Mountain 7

Horseshoe Bend 36, Central-Coosa 6

Hueytown 48, Brookwood 6

Isabella 34, Linden 18

J.U. Blacksher 23, Southern Choctaw 20

Jackson 18, Vigor 0

Jacksonville 41, Cleburne Co. 26

James Clemens 51, Florence 20

Jasper 58, Hayden 0

Kinston 54, Red Level 12

Lanett 28, Notasulga 13

Lauderdale Co. 35, Lexington 3

Lawrence Co. 37, Dora 14

Lee-Montgomery 25, Smiths Station 10

Lincoln 31, Talladega 13

Loachapoka 36, Autaugaville 16

Locust Fork 28, J.B. Pennington 7

Lowndes Aca. 42, Hooper 19

Luverne 53, Central-Hayneville 0

Lynn 19, Brilliant 12

Macon-East 40, Pike Liberal Arts 21

Madison Aca. 41, Ardmore 14

Madison Co. 27, Brewer 21

Maplesville 56, Keith 6

Marbury 43, Shelby Co. 34

Marengo 40, St. Luke's 20

Mars Hill Bible 66, Cherokee 18

McAdory 44, Selma 6

McGill-Toolen 35, Mary Montgomery 7

MIllry 62, McIntosh 6

Mobile Chr. 42, Thomasville 9

Monroe Aca. 35, Northside Methodist 24

Montgomery Aca. 47, Prattville Chr. 0

Mortimer Jordan 42, Sylacauga 35 (OT)

Mountain Brook 14, Vestavia Hills 7

Munford 45, Springville 6

Muscle Shoals 31, Jemison-Huntsville 0

North Sand Mountain 12, Sand Rock 7

Northside 48, Cordova 28

Oakman 27, Carbon Hill 7

Ohatchee 56, Westbrook Chr. 21

Oneonta 34, Ashville 8

Oxford 34, Pinson Valley 33

Phil Campbell 48, Vina 0

Pickens Aca. 14, Cornerstone-Columbiana 0

Pickens Co. 47, Marion Co. 14

Piedmont 53, Weaver 0

Pike Co. 33, Wicksburg 6

Pike Road 38, Bullock Co. 3

Pleasant Grove 41, Parker 25

Pleasant Home 12, McKenzie 6

Pleasant Valley 34, Saks 12

Prattville 28, Enterprise 14

Priceville 31, Fairview 21

Providence Chr. 35, Slocomb 21

Ramsay 35, Fairfield 18

Ranburne 35, Cleveland 0

Randolph 35, Danville 7

Randolph Co. 43, B.B. Comer 14

Reeltown 21, LaFayette 14

Rehobeth 6, Greenville 0

Russellville 51, West Point 6

Saraland 56, Robertsdale 7

Sardis 67, Douglas 0

Satsuma 48, Wilcox Central 8

Scottsboro 27, East Limestone 7

Sidney Lanier 30, Park Crossing 28

South Lamar 51, Hubbertville 22

Southeastern-Blount 42, Sumiton Chr. 6

Southside-Selma 36, Beulah 34

Spain Park 31, Hewitt-Trussville 28

Spanish Fort 45, B.C. Rain 0

Sparkman 38, Huntsville 21

Spring Garden 16, Donoho 12

St. James 46, Dadeville 18

St. John Paul II 49, North Jackson 48

St. Paul's 51, Gulf Shores 13

Stanhope Elmore 26, Shades Valley 6

Straughn 21, Houston Aca. 14

Sulligent 18, Winston Co. 6

Susan Moore 50, Brindlee Mountain 0

Sylvania 27, Plainview 0

Tanner 39, Tharptown 3

Theodore 42, Alma Bryant 3

Thompson 63, Tuscaloosa Co. 18

Thorsby 28, Vincent 20

UMS-Wright 24, Clarke Co. 0

Valley 42, Carroll-Ozark 13

Victory Chr. 21, Ragland 19

Vinemont 26, Hanceville 12

W.S. Neal 27, Escambia Co. 7

Wadley 34, Verbena 0

Walter Wellborn 61, Glencoe 0

Waterloo 47, Phillips-Bear Creek 12

West Blocton 32, Greensboro 28

West Morgan 35, DAR 27

Westminster-Huntsville 59, Clements 34

Wilcox Aca. 56, Abbeville Chr. 14

Williamson 48, Monroe Co. 0

Winterboro 42, Talladega Co. Central 6

Woodland 34, Gaston 0

Woodville 34, Appalachian 21

Zion Chapel 47, Calhoun 0

