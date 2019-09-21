A.L. Johnson beat Holy Spirit, forfeit
Abbeville 56, Houston Co. 7
Addison 26, Sheffield 6
Alabama Chr. 49, Dale Co. 20
Alexandria 54, Crossville 0
Aliceville 27, Cold Springs 19
American Chr. 84, Montevallo 30
Anniston 21, Hokes Bluff 0
Ariton 55, Daleville 40
Ashford 30, BTW-Tuskegee 20
Athens 51, Hazel Green 0
Austin 49, Grissom 7
Autauga Aca. 69, Springwood 15
Baker 31, Foley 0
Bayside Aca. 30, T.R. Miller 29
Benjamin Russell 17, Demopolis 8
Berry 36, Meek 30
Bessemer City 12, Paul Bryant 0
Bibb Co. 42, Central-Tuscaloosa 7
Blount 25, Baldwin Co. 7
Boaz 38, Pisgah 8
Bob Jones 24, Gadsden City 20
Brantley 61, Georgiana 28
Briarwood 16, Wenonah 7
Brooks 43, Rogers 7
Carver-Birmingham 30, Jackson-Olin 29
Carver-Montgomery beat Northview, forfeit
Catholic-Montgomery 26, Trinity 13
Cedar Bluff 37, Section 7
Center Point 54, St. Clair Co. 13
Central-Clay Co. 34, Moody 0
Central-Florence 42, West Limestone 37
Central-Phenix City 63, Opelika 28
Chambers Aca. 42, Southern Aca. 21
Charles Henderson 27, Beauregard 7
Chelsea 64, Pelham 38
Cherokee Co. 38, White Plains 6
Chilton Co. 25, Jemison 13
Choctaw Co. 20, R.C. Hatch 12
Clarke Prep 39, South Choctaw Aca. 34
Colbert Co. 36, Hatton 6
Colbert Heights 28, East Lawrence 14
Collinsville 60, Ider 6
Cottage Hill 34, Chickasaw 27
Crenshaw Chr. 46, Sparta 0
Cullman 31, Albertville 7
Dallas Co. 30, Sipsey Valley 14
Decatur 40, Lee-Huntsville 12
Decatur Heritage 56, Coosa Chr. 16
Deshler 42, Wilson 6
Dothan 43, Russell Co. 27
Edgewood 53, Evangel-Alabaster 20
Elba 61, Florala 34
Escambia Aca. 38, Jay (Fla.) 21
Etowah 56, Southside-Gadsden 32
Eufaula 57, Early Co. (Ga.) 49
Excel 27, Elberta 20
Fairhope 14, Davidson 3
Faith-Mobile 23, Citronelle 0
Falkville 21, R.A. Hubbard 0
Fayette Co. 48, Curry 23
Francis Marion 48, Ellwood 6
Fruitdale 38, J.F. Shields 24
Fultondale 30, Holly Pond 8
Fyffe 47, Asbury 6
G.W. Long 49, Cottonwood 0
Gardendale 38, Clay-Chalkville 35
Geneva 56, Opp 43
Geneva Co. 71, Barbour Co. 32
Geraldine 49, New Hope 7
Glenwood 49, Morgan Aca. 20
Good Hope 34, Oak Grove 25
Gordo 40, Hale Co. 0
Goshen 42, New Brockton 16
Greene Co. 28, Holt 26
Guntersville 45, Arab 42
Hackleburg 46, Shoals Chr. 13
Hamilton 14, Corner 7
Handley 43, Childersburg 6
Helena 28, Minor 14
Highland Home 42, Samson 7
Hillcrest-Evergreen 33, Andalusia 28
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 14, Northridge 7
Holtville 35, Elmore Co. 14
Hoover 37, Oak Mountain 7
Horseshoe Bend 36, Central-Coosa 6
Hueytown 48, Brookwood 6
Isabella 34, Linden 18
J.U. Blacksher 23, Southern Choctaw 20
Jackson 18, Vigor 0
Jacksonville 41, Cleburne Co. 26
James Clemens 51, Florence 20
Jasper 58, Hayden 0
Kinston 54, Red Level 12
Lanett 28, Notasulga 13
Lauderdale Co. 35, Lexington 3
Lawrence Co. 37, Dora 14
Lee-Montgomery 25, Smiths Station 10
Lincoln 31, Talladega 13
Loachapoka 36, Autaugaville 16
Locust Fork 28, J.B. Pennington 7
Lowndes Aca. 42, Hooper 19
Luverne 53, Central-Hayneville 0
Lynn 19, Brilliant 12
Macon-East 40, Pike Liberal Arts 21
Madison Aca. 41, Ardmore 14
Madison Co. 27, Brewer 21
Maplesville 56, Keith 6
Marbury 43, Shelby Co. 34
Marengo 40, St. Luke's 20
Mars Hill Bible 66, Cherokee 18
McAdory 44, Selma 6
McGill-Toolen 35, Mary Montgomery 7
MIllry 62, McIntosh 6
Mobile Chr. 42, Thomasville 9
Monroe Aca. 35, Northside Methodist 24
Montgomery Aca. 47, Prattville Chr. 0
Mortimer Jordan 42, Sylacauga 35 (OT)
Mountain Brook 14, Vestavia Hills 7
Munford 45, Springville 6
Muscle Shoals 31, Jemison-Huntsville 0
North Sand Mountain 12, Sand Rock 7
Northside 48, Cordova 28
Oakman 27, Carbon Hill 7
Ohatchee 56, Westbrook Chr. 21
Oneonta 34, Ashville 8
Oxford 34, Pinson Valley 33
Phil Campbell 48, Vina 0
Pickens Aca. 14, Cornerstone-Columbiana 0
Pickens Co. 47, Marion Co. 14
Piedmont 53, Weaver 0
Pike Co. 33, Wicksburg 6
Pike Road 38, Bullock Co. 3
Pleasant Grove 41, Parker 25
Pleasant Home 12, McKenzie 6
Pleasant Valley 34, Saks 12
Prattville 28, Enterprise 14
Priceville 31, Fairview 21
Providence Chr. 35, Slocomb 21
Ramsay 35, Fairfield 18
Ranburne 35, Cleveland 0
Randolph 35, Danville 7
Randolph Co. 43, B.B. Comer 14
Reeltown 21, LaFayette 14
Rehobeth 6, Greenville 0
Russellville 51, West Point 6
Saraland 56, Robertsdale 7
Sardis 67, Douglas 0
Satsuma 48, Wilcox Central 8
Scottsboro 27, East Limestone 7
Sidney Lanier 30, Park Crossing 28
South Lamar 51, Hubbertville 22
Southeastern-Blount 42, Sumiton Chr. 6
Southside-Selma 36, Beulah 34
Spain Park 31, Hewitt-Trussville 28
Spanish Fort 45, B.C. Rain 0
Sparkman 38, Huntsville 21
Spring Garden 16, Donoho 12
St. James 46, Dadeville 18
St. John Paul II 49, North Jackson 48
St. Paul's 51, Gulf Shores 13
Stanhope Elmore 26, Shades Valley 6
Straughn 21, Houston Aca. 14
Sulligent 18, Winston Co. 6
Susan Moore 50, Brindlee Mountain 0
Sylvania 27, Plainview 0
Tanner 39, Tharptown 3
Theodore 42, Alma Bryant 3
Thompson 63, Tuscaloosa Co. 18
Thorsby 28, Vincent 20
UMS-Wright 24, Clarke Co. 0
Valley 42, Carroll-Ozark 13
Victory Chr. 21, Ragland 19
Vinemont 26, Hanceville 12
W.S. Neal 27, Escambia Co. 7
Wadley 34, Verbena 0
Walter Wellborn 61, Glencoe 0
Waterloo 47, Phillips-Bear Creek 12
West Blocton 32, Greensboro 28
West Morgan 35, DAR 27
Westminster-Huntsville 59, Clements 34
Wilcox Aca. 56, Abbeville Chr. 14
Williamson 48, Monroe Co. 0
Winterboro 42, Talladega Co. Central 6
Woodland 34, Gaston 0
Woodville 34, Appalachian 21
Zion Chapel 47, Calhoun 0
