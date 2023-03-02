DECATUR — Glenda Ann Goodwin Greene departed this life on Monday, February 27, 2023 peacefully at her home. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
She will be in interred at the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Carlowville, Alabama in Dallas County.
She leaves behind her husband of 55 years, Lee Y. Greene, Sr.; a son, Lee Y. Greene, Jr. (Lisa Daniel) and two grandsons, Wilson Watkins Greene and Matthew Price Greene, Jr. and a daughter-in-law, Kimberly Watkins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Julius C. and Estelle Newberry Goodwin of Selma, Alabama; her sister, Julie Goodwin, and a son, Matthew Price Greene, Sr.
Glenda was born April 27, 1945 in Selma, Alabama. She graduated from A.G. Parrish High School, Samford University, and the University of Alabama with a Master’s degree in History. She was a member of the Samford Delta Zeta sorority and remained friends with her sorority sisters. Glenda was a charter member of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Hartselle. Glenda was a longtime member of the Seekers prayer group. She was an avid Auburn fan and loved Auburn sports after she met her husband. She “forcefully instructed” Joe Namath to move his Corvette out of her parking place, while in grad school in Tuscaloosa, and that was her first step to becoming an Auburn fan.
Glenda volunteered on several community boards and civic clubs. She was a member and chair of the Hartselle Planning Commission from July 1991to October 2001. She was a member of the Hartselle Rotary Club becoming a Paul Harris fellow. Glenda owned Hartselle Office Supply for several years and enjoyed retirement afterward. She will be missed by her many friends over the years. Her Irish wit and humor will be missed. Glenda loved her family, friends, and cats.
In lieu of flowers, she requested donations to Hospice of the Valley, who took care of her in her final days, and the Morgan County Animal Shelter, because she loved cats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.