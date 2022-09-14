DECATUR — Gloria Ann Netherton, 78 of Decatur, passed away September 11, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.
Gloria was born on December 3, 1943. She grew up in Addison where she graduated from Addison High School. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Jerry Netherton for 54 years. She worked alongside Jerry in building their successful business, Netherton’s Auto Parts for over 40 years, from which they won many trips and enjoyed traveling. She loved to spend time with family and friends. She loved Alabama football and game show network. We will all miss her greatly.
A visitation will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022 from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, where a service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Brother Junior Garmon and Brother Steton Hayes will officiate. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery.
Gloria is survived by her daughter, Jerri Ann (Mike) Reynolds; sons, Bruce (Michelle) Netherton and Stevie (Alisha) Netherton; grandchildren, Haley (Laurence) Rauschnabel, Cole Reynolds, Ethan (Hanna) Netherton, Brady Netherton, Hunter (Braeden) Netherton, Gracie Netherton, and Drei Netherton; great-grandchildren, Baylor Netherton, Boston Netherton, and Keaton Netherton; brother, Donnie (Gloria) Walden and sister, Linda Seymore.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry “Jug” Netherton; her parents, Tab and Lena Walden; in-laws, Haywood and Onie Netherton; and brother-in law, Hershel Seymore.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 188, Addison, Alabama 35540.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.nicholsfuneralhomes.com
