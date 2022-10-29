It was much more of the same on Saturday for Auburn. The Tigers (3-5, 1-4 SEC) got out to a slow start offensively and the defense started to break in the second half.
The 41-27 loss to Arkansas (5-3, 2-3) is Auburn's fourth straight loss, and it snapped a three-game losing streak for the Razorbacks.
Here's a look at the loss:
Offense — C: Robby Ashford looks to get a little more comfortable each game. He passed for 285 yards and rushed for 87, but a lot of that came when the game was out of reach. Once again, the unit underutilized Tank Bigsby. He averaged 5.7 yards per carry but only had 11 carries.
Defense — D: The Razorbacks' offense scored double-digit points in three different quarters. A 17-13 deficit at the half gave Auburn a chance, but the defense couldn't get stops in the second half, particularly against Rocket Sanders, who rushed for 171 yards (see what happens when a team uses its talented running back?).
Special teams — C: Anders Carlson missed two field goals. Both were from beyond 40 yards, but he's usually reliable. There was a failed onside kick late as well.
Coaching — D: Here's the weekly question: How much longer does Bryan Harsin stay? Auburn, besides a lucky overtime win against Missouri, has yet to really compete in the SEC this year. Late in this game, it looked like the defense threw in the towel in the fourth quarter.
Overall — D: The fans at Jordan-Hare once again went home sad. Now Auburn hits the road against Mississippi State and that losing streak may get even longer.
— Hayden Flatt
