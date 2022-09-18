Oh, boy. Auburn created a lot of hype around its game against Penn State. The first time a Big Ten team was visiting Jordan-Hare. The fans bringing an Orange Out to the stands.
It resulted, however, in a 41-12 loss to the Nittany Lions and even more questions surrounding the offense.
Here's a look at the Tigers' loss:
Offense — F: T.J. Finley completed only 11 passes. He also threw an interception. But he was also running for his life most of the day behind the offensive line. The offense has not looked promising through two games, but Penn State manhandled it. Even Tank Bigsby, one bright spot of the offense, could muster only 39 yards.
Defense — D: The offense didn't do the defense any favors, but the second half was rough no matter what. The Nittany Lions only scored 14 points in the first half, but they did whatever they wanted in the second half. Allowing nearly 500 yards won't win you too many games.
Special teams — B: At least the loss wasn't the special teams' fault. Anders Carlson made two chip shots in the first half. Oscar Chapman averaged 42 yards per punt. But when the highlights of your game are chip shots and 40-yard punts, you might want to look in the mirror.
Coaching — D: Bryan Harsin, who is already seemingly working from week-to-week, didn't show too much promise on Saturday. His seat was hot enough after narrowly beating San Jose State. Penn State is a solid team, but there might not even be a seat anymore because it has melted away.
Overall — F: Auburn had high hopes entering this game, and they were quickly crushed. The biggest question remains the quarterback play. It won't be easy for the Tigers to pick their heads up, but the schedule isn't slowing down for them with SEC play opening.
— Hayden Flatt
