Alabama’s workforce challenges demand that we remain focused on the goal of adding 500,000 workers with credentials of value by 2025. We must also help our companies get back to work, and we need to make sure they are technically ready for the impending automated world.
Alabama is rapidly moving in this direction and we must have the workforce to meet the demands. This is one of the foundations for Gov. Kay Ivey’s “Success Plus” plan. In almost every speech and presentation Ivey delivers, she mentions how absolutely critical our workforce is, and that they must be ready for the work we are recruiting into Alabama.
To say 2020 has been strange would be a colossal understatement. It started as a typical year, where many were planning and working with high hopes for a productive legislative session, school year or university semester. Little did we know COVID-19 would turn us all inside out, and literally stop the world in its tracks.
It was a kick in the gut in Alabama, and our hearts go out to the many who have suffered or lost loved ones due to the pandemic. But as Alabama usually does, we are fighting back.
With good solid leadership by Gov. Ivey and, most importantly, some very focused business leaders making good and sound business decisions, we are leading the nation in many aspects of our recovery.
As we come out of the pandemic, we have a new view of the world and with our innovative hats on, we now look at workforce issues through a new and different lens.
Yes, the drivers on the Alabama Workforce Superhighway are focused and determined to assist our customers, overcome the issues, and not only get back to pre-COVID productivity, but be even stronger.
So, what new opportunities has 2020 brought us when it comes to our workforce?
Although the pandemic has brought many challenges, it has also given us access to thousands who lost jobs that were vulnerable to the pandemic. Retail employees, hospitality and restaurant workers, who in some cases were working two and three jobs to make ends meet, now have an opportunity to be trained for a less vulnerable job.
Alabama has many jobs available as the world wakes back up. We need these people, and our Alabama Workforce Stabilization Program is laser focused on these folks.
To be successful in this “new normal” we must prepare our workforce by:
• Creating new digital models for education and training;
• Upskilling (expand capabilities);
• Re-skilling (acquire a new or improved skill);
• Strengthening and enforcing safety measures;
• Reinforcing partnerships and pooling resources;
• Focusing on higher wage jobs
Yes, the world has changed, but we in Alabama were already moving in the right direction. We are nowhere near done, and this work can never stop.
— Ed Castile is deputy secretary of Commerce and director of Alabama Industrial Development Training (AIDT).
